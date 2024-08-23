Arbroath man, 35, accused of sex assault and attempted abduction in the Angus town

A 35-year-old man has been accused of the sexual assault and attempted abduction of a woman in Arbroath.

Thomas Thyne, 35, appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court on Wednesday over an alleged incident in Glenesk Place on Sunday August 18 just after 10pm.

The Arbroath man faced six charges, including abduction and assault, and sexual offences.

He made no plea and was remanded ahead of another court appearance within eight days.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and are keen to trace an orange-coloured car and a man seen in the area at the time.

Detective Sergeant David Fearn from Arbroath Police Office said: “I’m appealing to anyone who saw what happened, in particular the occupants of the orange coloured car and a man seen walking nearby at the time, to come forward.

“They may have vital information.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference number 1713 of August 19, 2024.