Dundee OAPs say ‘nightmare’ 12-foot hedge makes it hard to reach their front door

An elderly couple from Dundee say their lives have been made a misery by an overgrown hedge at their council property.

Shirley Day and Peter Stewart, both 80, moved into the house on Stirling Avenue in the Law area 13 months ago.

They had moved from another council home to make it easier for Peter to care for Shirley after she suffered a stroke.

But since arriving the couple have tried “numerous times” to get Dundee City Council to cut back the hedges.

They say they have called and visited the council personally but without success.

The couple say the hedge was already unmanageable when they moved in.

Now its height has reached around 12 feet.

Couple have contacted Dundee council ‘numerous times’

Peter even approached council workmen cutting hedges on a nearby street for help.

However, despite agreeing to come to their aid, the workmen were later ordered not to cut the couple’s hedge due to claims the council had no record of a request for assistance.

Shirley’s son Joe described the hedge as “a nightmare”.

He claims it’s now so overgrown a hole has had to be cut in the overgrowth so they can get to their front door.

He told The Courier: “They have tried telephoning and emailing the council numerous times for help.

“Peter visited the council offices but over a year later they are still nowhere further on.

“To have council workmen happy to have come and cut back the hedge only to then be told not to is ridiculous.

“Every time it rains they get drenched because they have to push through the sopping wet overgrowth.

“It’s now become impossible to walk along the pavement safely.”

Council says it’s the responsibility of tenants to maintain hedges

Joe added: “Anyone pushing a pram or walking with small children is forced to step out in the road to get past.

“I’ve personally offered to take the hedges out but they are council property so they have to remain.”

Joe says the hedges have become such an eyesore that his mum and her partner are embarrassed to live there.

He’s now called on the council to remove the hedges to solve the problem.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Under the circumstances, the council has agreed to carry out a one-off cut to the hedge at this property.

“However, it remains the tenants’ responsibility to organise maintenance going forward.”