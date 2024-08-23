Dundee OAPs say ‘nightmare’ 12-foot hedge makes it hard to reach their front door

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee OAPs say ‘nightmare’ 12-foot hedge makes it hard to reach their front door

"They get drenched because they have to push through the sopping wet overgrowth."

By Neil Henderson
Peter Stewart with the overgrown hedge on Stirling Avenue in Dundee.
Peter Stewart with the overgrown hedge on Stirling Avenue in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An elderly couple from Dundee say their lives have been made a misery by an overgrown hedge at their council property.

Shirley Day and Peter Stewart, both 80, moved into the house on Stirling Avenue in the Law area 13 months ago.

They had moved from another council home to make it easier for Peter to care for Shirley after she suffered a stroke.

But since arriving the couple have tried “numerous times” to get Dundee City Council to cut back the hedges.

They say they have called and visited the council personally but without success.

The couple say the hedge was already unmanageable when they moved in.

Now its height has reached around 12 feet.

Couple have contacted Dundee council ‘numerous times’

Peter even approached council workmen cutting hedges on a nearby street for help.

However, despite agreeing to come to their aid, the workmen were later ordered not to cut the couple’s hedge due to claims the council had no record of a request for assistance.

Peter Stewart outside his Dundee council house with hedges now reaching 12 foot high.
Peter Stewart outside his council house – and its 12-foot hedges. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Shirley’s son Joe described the hedge as “a nightmare”.

He claims it’s now so overgrown a hole has had to be cut in the overgrowth so they can get to their front door.

He told The Courier: “They have tried telephoning and emailing the council numerous times for help.

“Peter visited the council offices but over a year later they are still nowhere further on.

“To have council workmen happy to have come and cut back the hedge only to then be told not to is ridiculous.

The extent of the overgrowth at the the house on Stirling Avenue in Dundee.
The extent of the overgrowth at the house on Stirling Avenue in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Every time it rains they get drenched because they have to push through the sopping wet overgrowth.

“It’s now become impossible to walk along the pavement safely.”

Council says it’s the responsibility of tenants to maintain hedges

Joe added: “Anyone pushing a pram or walking with small children is forced to step out in the road to get past.

“I’ve personally offered to take the hedges out but they are council property so they have to remain.”

Joe says the hedges have become such an eyesore that his mum and her partner are embarrassed to live there.

He’s now called on the council to remove the hedges to solve the problem.

A spokesperson for Dundee City Council said: “Under the circumstances, the council has agreed to carry out a one-off cut to the hedge at this property.

“However, it remains the tenants’ responsibility to organise maintenance going forward.”

