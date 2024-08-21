Dundee run rule over French attacker Julien Vetro amid Burnley link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee run rule over French attacker Julien Vetro amid Burnley link

The 20-year-old is training with the Dark Blues after leaving Bordeaux in the summer.

By George Cran
Julien Vetro on the ball for Bordeaux.
Julien Vetro on the ball for Bordeaux. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee are running the rule over French attacker Julien Vetro.

The 20-year-old is a free agent after leaving troubled Bordeaux over the summer.

Severe financial problems at the prestigious French outfit saw the club lose its professional status amid relegation to the fourth tier.

All player contracts were terminated and players like Vetro were free to find a new club.

Vetro played 16 times for Bordeaux last season, largely as a sub, with Les Girondins finishing 12th of 20 in the French second tier.

He scored once, a 94th-minute equaliser away to Amiens in February. Vetro played mainly as a winger, mostly on the left.

Julien Vetro with the ball at his feet while playing for Bordeaux, preparing to go past a defender
Julien Vetro has spent his entire career at Bordeaux. Image: Shutterstock

Now he has joined the Dark Blues for training this week and watched on as Dundee defeated Airdrieonians 6-1 at the weekend.

Reports from France say Vetro is on the verge of signing for Burnley and the likelihood is the link-up between the Championship side and the Dark Blues would see him sent to Dens Park on loan.

However, the deal is not done and Dens boss Tony Docherty would only confirm Vetro was training with the squad this week.

A number of English Championship and League One clubs have been credited with interest in his services.

Docherty said: “We’ve got him in training right now. A young lad we identified. He’s a good player from Bordeaux.

“But he’s just in training at the moment and we’ll see what happens.”

Conversation