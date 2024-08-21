Dundee run rule over French attacker Julien Vetro amid Burnley link

Dundee are running the rule over French attacker Julien Vetro.

The 20-year-old is a free agent after leaving troubled Bordeaux over the summer.

Severe financial problems at the prestigious French outfit saw the club lose its professional status amid relegation to the fourth tier.

All player contracts were terminated and players like Vetro were free to find a new club.

Vetro played 16 times for Bordeaux last season, largely as a sub, with Les Girondins finishing 12th of 20 in the French second tier.

He scored once, a 94th-minute equaliser away to Amiens in February. Vetro played mainly as a winger, mostly on the left.

Now he has joined the Dark Blues for training this week and watched on as Dundee defeated Airdrieonians 6-1 at the weekend.

Reports from France say Vetro is on the verge of signing for Burnley and the likelihood is the link-up between the Championship side and the Dark Blues would see him sent to Dens Park on loan.

However, the deal is not done and Dens boss Tony Docherty would only confirm Vetro was training with the squad this week.

A number of English Championship and League One clubs have been credited with interest in his services.

Docherty said: “We’ve got him in training right now. A young lad we identified. He’s a good player from Bordeaux.

“But he’s just in training at the moment and we’ll see what happens.”