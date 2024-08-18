3 Dundee talking points from Airdrie rout – how does incredible start to season stack up in Dee history?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

3 Dundee talking points from Airdrie rout – how does incredible start to season stack up in Dee history?

It's been more than half a century since the Dark Blues started a top-flight campaign so well.

Dundee stuck six goals past Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
By George Cran

Goals, goals, goals – Dundee are the Scottish football entertainers of 2024/25.

In just seven matches they have scored an incredible 29 times.

Six of those came in Saturday’s thumping of Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians as Tony Docherty’s side showed no mercy against the Championship outfit.

A place in the final eight of the Premier Sports Cup beckons and with it the opportunity to earn a first trip to Hampden for a big cup semi-final since 2006.

It’s been a long old time for suffering Dees.

But they are enjoying what they are seeing right now as their team made it six wins from seven, unbeaten this term and full of confidence.

Courier Sport was there to catch all the action.

Goals, goals and more goals

Seb Palmer-Houlden got Dundee off to a quick start against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden got Dundee off to a quick start against Airdrieonians but would later limp off injured. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Dundee’s goal average this season is now over four per game.

Six goals this time but six different scorers and Jordan McGhee’s first of the season means there are now 10 Dundee players who have found the net this term.

Seb Palmer-Houlden is now level with Simon Murray as club top scorer after netting his fifth goal in five games.

Curtis Main has four goals, Lyall Cameron and Antonio Portales both have three and Scott Tiffoney has two in two.

Cameron and Luke McCowan grabbed two assists each as well.

That’s a big change from last season – to extend the stat dredged up last weekend, it took Dundee until January 23rd to reach 29 goals last term.

That took 24 matches – more than half the season.

Season start

So, how does this start to the campaign compare across Dundee’s history.

Well, deep breath needed.

2014 was the last time the Dark Blues began a season unbeaten in the first seven matches – that run went to eight under Paul Hartley but included four draws across five league games.

Jordan McGhee makes it 2-0. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
2009 saw nine matches unbeaten at the start of the campaign, though that was in the First Division while 1995 started with 11 unbeaten but also in the second tier.

1973 saw nine unbeaten with the first six of those in the League Cup but there were two draws in there so we’re going further back.

But just one more year – 1972 began with six wins from the first seven, six straight League Cup victories before a draw in the First Division, which was then the top flight.

Dundee's John Duncan (left) goes for goal against Greenock Morton at Dens Park.
The front three of John Duncan, Jocky Scott and Gordon Wallace inspired Dundee to 21 goals in those games. They’d go a further two unbeaten, the last in the run a Texaco Cup win over Norwich City at Dens Park.

So that’s 52 years since Dundee started a top flight season with this kind of form.

Impressive.

Squad strain

What’s even more impressive is the number of options for manager Tony Docherty is at a premium right now.

Only one change from the Hearts win saw Trevor Carson come into the side, the club’s vice-captain taking the armband from McCowan with skipper Joe Shaughnessy still out.

Trevor Carson took the armband as he returned to the starting XI. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
But there was one less man on the bench with new signing Billy Koumetio absent thanks to a minor knock picked up in training on Friday.

That left a bench with two spaces unused, two goalkeepers, three centre-backs, one midfielder and one striker.

And then Palmer-Houlden limped off with a tight hamstring in the second half to add to the injury worries.

That was a precaution and no wonder with no recognised replacement on the wing.

Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: SNS
Docherty’s plan this season is to run with a smaller squad than last but it is clear additions are needed.

There is now less than a fortnight until the window closes on August 30 so time is ticking away.

More attacking options are needed while central midfield also needs topped up – Jordan McGhee was utilised in yet another position on Saturday, moving into defensive midfield when Mo Sylla went off.

And then there’s the Luke McCowan saga and a replacement needed there if he is to leave.

A busy couple of weeks to come.

Conversation