3 Dundee talking points from Airdrie rout – how does incredible start to season stack up in Dee history?

Goals, goals, goals – Dundee are the Scottish football entertainers of 2024/25.

In just seven matches they have scored an incredible 29 times.

Six of those came in Saturday’s thumping of Rhys McCabe’s Airdrieonians as Tony Docherty’s side showed no mercy against the Championship outfit.

A place in the final eight of the Premier Sports Cup beckons and with it the opportunity to earn a first trip to Hampden for a big cup semi-final since 2006.

It’s been a long old time for suffering Dees.

But they are enjoying what they are seeing right now as their team made it six wins from seven, unbeaten this term and full of confidence.

Courier Sport was there to catch all the action.

Goals, goals and more goals

Dundee’s goal average this season is now over four per game.

Six goals this time but six different scorers and Jordan McGhee’s first of the season means there are now 10 Dundee players who have found the net this term.

Seb Palmer-Houlden is now level with Simon Murray as club top scorer after netting his fifth goal in five games.

Curtis Main has four goals, Lyall Cameron and Antonio Portales both have three and Scott Tiffoney has two in two.

"What a goal by Curtis Main!" 🎙️ The @DundeeFC forward makes it 5-1 with a fantastic flicked finish into the net ✨#PremierSportsCup | @spfl pic.twitter.com/0d5VOyxi5Z — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) August 17, 2024

Cameron and Luke McCowan grabbed two assists each as well.

That’s a big change from last season – to extend the stat dredged up last weekend, it took Dundee until January 23rd to reach 29 goals last term.

That took 24 matches – more than half the season.

Season start

So, how does this start to the campaign compare across Dundee’s history.

Well, deep breath needed.

2014 was the last time the Dark Blues began a season unbeaten in the first seven matches – that run went to eight under Paul Hartley but included four draws across five league games.

2009 saw nine matches unbeaten at the start of the campaign, though that was in the First Division while 1995 started with 11 unbeaten but also in the second tier.

1973 saw nine unbeaten with the first six of those in the League Cup but there were two draws in there so we’re going further back.

But just one more year – 1972 began with six wins from the first seven, six straight League Cup victories before a draw in the First Division, which was then the top flight.

The front three of John Duncan, Jocky Scott and Gordon Wallace inspired Dundee to 21 goals in those games. They’d go a further two unbeaten, the last in the run a Texaco Cup win over Norwich City at Dens Park.

So that’s 52 years since Dundee started a top flight season with this kind of form.

Impressive.

Squad strain

What’s even more impressive is the number of options for manager Tony Docherty is at a premium right now.

Only one change from the Hearts win saw Trevor Carson come into the side, the club’s vice-captain taking the armband from McCowan with skipper Joe Shaughnessy still out.

But there was one less man on the bench with new signing Billy Koumetio absent thanks to a minor knock picked up in training on Friday.

That left a bench with two spaces unused, two goalkeepers, three centre-backs, one midfielder and one striker.

And then Palmer-Houlden limped off with a tight hamstring in the second half to add to the injury worries.

That was a precaution and no wonder with no recognised replacement on the wing.

Docherty’s plan this season is to run with a smaller squad than last but it is clear additions are needed.

There is now less than a fortnight until the window closes on August 30 so time is ticking away.

More attacking options are needed while central midfield also needs topped up – Jordan McGhee was utilised in yet another position on Saturday, moving into defensive midfield when Mo Sylla went off.

And then there’s the Luke McCowan saga and a replacement needed there if he is to leave.

A busy couple of weeks to come.