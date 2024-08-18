Air ambulance on scene after crash closes A935 in Angus

A four-mile stretch of the road between Brechin and Montrose has been closed after a crash.

The A935 was shut just before 10am on Sunday.

A witness said the air ambulance was called to the scene.

Traffic data from Google Maps indicates the road is closed from Drumachlie Loan on the eastern edge of Brechin to House of Dun, four miles from Montrose.

Police are said to be diverting the traffic.

Police Scotland and Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance have been contacted for comment.

