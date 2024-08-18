Best pictures from Perth Mela Festival 2024

A vibrant celebration of culture took place as Perth Mela Festival returned to the city on Saturday.

The action-packed programme kicked off with a colourful parade from Thimblerow Car Park to the North Inch.

This year’s event boasted a range of music and dance, including performances from Julie Young Dance Studios and Yee Hung Ga Kung Fu Academy.

It was also a treat for the tastebuds, with street food from Pakistan and India on offer.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the best moments from the day.