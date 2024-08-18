Best pictures from Perth Mela Festival 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Perth Mela Festival 2024

The event was a vibrant celebration of culture and diversity in the Fair City.

By Chloe Burrell

A vibrant celebration of culture took place as Perth Mela Festival returned to the city on Saturday.

The action-packed programme kicked off with a colourful parade from Thimblerow Car Park to the North Inch.

This year’s event boasted a range of music and dance, including performances from Julie Young Dance Studios and Yee Hung Ga Kung Fu Academy.

It was also a treat for the tastebuds, with street food from Pakistan and India on offer.

Our photographer Steve MacDougall was there to capture some of the best moments from the day.

Young Ambassadors from China brought smiles and colour to the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Batons at the ready with the Letham Majorettes. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Chinese Lion & Dragon led the parade. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
All smiles for the photographer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some bagpipes made an appearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
”Baila Venezuela”. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Fun with bubbles. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A day full of music. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Waves from young martial artists. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A vibrant day in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Pose for the photo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Baila Venezuela showed an ornate outfit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dancers from the Julie Young Dance Studio. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Young Ambassadors from China. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performers with Showboat Circus (from Dundee) stood out in the crowds. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Another angle of this outfit. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The Julie Young Dance Studio performing as they paraded. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A juggler showed off their skills. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds filled the North Inch in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Left is kilted Councillor Andy Chan who helped to organise the event and Echo Zhu who’s visiting from Qingdao, Kiautschou Bay in China. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Some more entertainment from Julie Young Dance Studio. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Performers on stage at the Perth Mela. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A fun day for everyone. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
It was also a treat for the taste buds, with street food from Pakistan and India on offer. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

