Tony Docherty reveals source of anger for Dundee players despite 6-1 rout of Airdrieonians as he provides fitness updates on injured pair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Tony Docherty reveals source of anger for Dundee players despite 6-1 rout of Airdrieonians as he provides fitness updates on injured pair

The Dark Blues boss was delighted with the show put on by his side as they roared into the Premier Sports Cup last eight.

By George Cran
Seb Palmer-Houlden got Dundee off to a quick start against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS
Seb Palmer-Houlden got Dundee off to a quick start against Airdrieonians but would later limp off injured. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

The goals are flying in for Dundee and manager Tony Docherty likes what he sees.

The Dark Blues roared into the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Championship Airdrieonians.

That’s now 29 Dundee goals in all competitions with 24 of those coming in this tournament.

However, Docherty admits his side aren’t entirely happy with their performance despite the heavy scoreline.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. That’s against a tough opponent. If you’d told me we’d run out 6-1 winners, I’d have bitten your hand off.

Tony Docherty was delighted with his team as they moved into the final eight of the League Cup. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)
Tony Docherty was delighted with his team as they moved into the final eight of the League Cup after Dundee put six past Airdrieonians. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

“That’s us now scored 29 goals in seven games. It shows the quality in our team.

“I think if you’re a Dundee fan coming to watch that, you’re enjoying it. I’m enjoying watching the team.

“Then I see them in the dressing-room and they’re angry that they lost a goal and didn’t get a clean sheet.

“That shows you the level of professionalism and the type of player I’ve got in that dressing room.

“I cannot give them enough praise.”

Corner clout

The chances started early with Simon Murray heading a Luke McCowan cross wide before Airdrie defender Mason Hancock tested Trevor Carson in the home goal.

The Dark Blues took the lead on 12 minutes after a corner kick found its way to the far post and Seb Palmer-Houlden eventually bundled in.

Five minutes before the break it was 2-0 as Jordan McGhee rose highest to nod in a Lyall Cameron corner.

Palmer-Houlden opens the scoring. Image: SNS
Palmer-Houlden opens the scoring. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS

It was a deserved lead for the home side but the Championship outfit rang the changes at half-time and came out firing after the break.

Dundee had to defend their box well before the game was killed off in three minutes around the hour mark.

The Diamonds lost possession in central midfield and McCowan pinged a superb ball over the top for Scott Tiffoney to scurry in behind and smash in a volley.

Scott Tiffoney smashes in Dundee's third goal. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
Scott Tiffoney smashes in Dundee’s third goal against Airdrieonians. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

Then moments later Murray ran in behind, only to be tripped by Dylan MacDonald outside the area. That meant a red card and the game was Dundee’s.

There was no stopping the Dee as Antonio Portales headed in another corner kick before sub Curtis Main’s audacious flick made it 5-1.

And there was still time before the whistle for Lyall Cameron to bundle in on the line after Fin Robertson had seen an effort saved.

Palmer-Houlden and Koumetio

The only real negative saw Palmer-Houlden, fresh from adding his fifth goal of the season, limp off in the second half.

However, Docherty hopes they caught it early with new signing Billy Koumetio also missing the game due to injury.

Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half. Image: SNS
Palmer-Houlden limped off in the second half for Dundee against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS

“He’s fine, we took a wee precaution with him,” he added.

“He had a wee tightness in his hamstring. He could have played on but we didn’t want to take a chance at that stage.”

On Koumetio, Docherty said: “Billy had a slight injury in training on Friday and again it was something we didn’t want to take a chance on.

“He’ll be fine, just a precaution.”

Luke McCowan

Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee. Image: SNS
Luke McCowan was in fine form again for Dundee. Image: SNS

There is also no update on the future of star man Luke McCowan after a further bid from Hibs in the run-up to the match and Celtic credited with interest.

Hibees boss David Gray was in the stands at Dens Park with his side facing the Dee next week.

“No, no update,” Docherty said, when asked about McCowan’s future.

“Luke’s focus is like mine, absolutely laser focused on the job for Dundee.

“Again his performance today showed that.”

More from Dundee FC

Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Sense of maturity among Dundee fans over Luke McCowan
8
Ziyad Larkeche is stretchered off against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche reveals funny stretcher story after Dundee home debut ends in bizarre fashion
Dundee host Airdrieonians this weekend. Image: SNS
Dundee v Airdrieonians team news as Dee aim to defy remarkable stat against bogey…
Concept image of Dundee's Camperdown Park stadium complex. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
New Dundee FC stadium: Transport chiefs ask for extra time to consider Kingsway impact
24
Billy Koumetio in Dundee colours. Image: Dundee FC
Billy Koumetio's path from Liverpool to Dundee: Jurgen Klopp's 'big talent' with untapped potential
The latest Twa Teams, One Street is out now. Image: DCT
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - Latest on Dundee star Luke McCowan as Dundee…
Luke McCowan training at Dens Park during Dundee's opening training session on Tuesday. Image: SNS
Celtic reportedly set to join race for Luke McCowan as interest in Dundee star…
Luke McCowan and Tony Docherty. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee have contingency plan if Luke McCowan is prised away says Tony Docherty as…
4
Jordan McGhee denies Yutaro Oda as Dundee defeat Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Key Dundee development picked out as they aim to shake off 'naive' tag
Dundee youth goalkeeper Ally Graham
EXCLUSIVE: Arsenal join Premier League interest in Dundee youth star Ally Graham

Conversation