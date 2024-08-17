Tony Docherty reveals source of anger for Dundee players despite 6-1 rout of Airdrieonians as he provides fitness updates on injured pair

The goals are flying in for Dundee and manager Tony Docherty likes what he sees.

The Dark Blues roared into the last eight of the Premier Sports Cup with a 6-1 thrashing of Championship Airdrieonians.

That’s now 29 Dundee goals in all competitions with 24 of those coming in this tournament.

However, Docherty admits his side aren’t entirely happy with their performance despite the heavy scoreline.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted. That’s against a tough opponent. If you’d told me we’d run out 6-1 winners, I’d have bitten your hand off.

“That’s us now scored 29 goals in seven games. It shows the quality in our team.

“I think if you’re a Dundee fan coming to watch that, you’re enjoying it. I’m enjoying watching the team.

“Then I see them in the dressing-room and they’re angry that they lost a goal and didn’t get a clean sheet.

“That shows you the level of professionalism and the type of player I’ve got in that dressing room.

“I cannot give them enough praise.”

Corner clout

The chances started early with Simon Murray heading a Luke McCowan cross wide before Airdrie defender Mason Hancock tested Trevor Carson in the home goal.

The Dark Blues took the lead on 12 minutes after a corner kick found its way to the far post and Seb Palmer-Houlden eventually bundled in.

Five minutes before the break it was 2-0 as Jordan McGhee rose highest to nod in a Lyall Cameron corner.

It was a deserved lead for the home side but the Championship outfit rang the changes at half-time and came out firing after the break.

Dundee had to defend their box well before the game was killed off in three minutes around the hour mark.

The Diamonds lost possession in central midfield and McCowan pinged a superb ball over the top for Scott Tiffoney to scurry in behind and smash in a volley.

Then moments later Murray ran in behind, only to be tripped by Dylan MacDonald outside the area. That meant a red card and the game was Dundee’s.

There was no stopping the Dee as Antonio Portales headed in another corner kick before sub Curtis Main’s audacious flick made it 5-1.

And there was still time before the whistle for Lyall Cameron to bundle in on the line after Fin Robertson had seen an effort saved.

Palmer-Houlden and Koumetio

The only real negative saw Palmer-Houlden, fresh from adding his fifth goal of the season, limp off in the second half.

However, Docherty hopes they caught it early with new signing Billy Koumetio also missing the game due to injury.

“He’s fine, we took a wee precaution with him,” he added.

“He had a wee tightness in his hamstring. He could have played on but we didn’t want to take a chance at that stage.”

On Koumetio, Docherty said: “Billy had a slight injury in training on Friday and again it was something we didn’t want to take a chance on.

“He’ll be fine, just a precaution.”

Luke McCowan

There is also no update on the future of star man Luke McCowan after a further bid from Hibs in the run-up to the match and Celtic credited with interest.

Hibees boss David Gray was in the stands at Dens Park with his side facing the Dee next week.

“No, no update,” Docherty said, when asked about McCowan’s future.

“Luke’s focus is like mine, absolutely laser focused on the job for Dundee.

“Again his performance today showed that.”