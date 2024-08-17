Craig Levein: St Johnstone players convinced they heard referee whistle as controversy dominates Rangers cup win over Perth side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein: St Johnstone players convinced they heard referee whistle as controversy dominates Rangers cup win over Perth side

The Ibrox team won 2-0 but the opening goal shouldn't have stood, according to the McDiarmid Park boss.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone were on the wrong end of the first big VAR controversy of the season in their Premier Sports Cup defeat to Rangers.

The Perth players were sure they had heard referee, Matthew McDermid, whistle before he awarded a foul against Cyriel Dessers in the build-up to the cup holders’ opening goal.

It ended up counting after VAR intervention, however in the Saints camp it was the fact that the flow of the play was affected by McDermid’s on-pitch actions that infuriated them.

Manager, Craig Levein, made sure he chose his words carefully in his post-match verdict on the major talking point of the game.

But his dismay was crystal clear.

“I didn’t speak to the referee,” said Levein. “What’s the point?

“I’ve been there a hundred times and I end up getting fined and then doubling my fine and then doubling it again.

“Some of them (his players) said he blew the whistle.

“I even tried to listen back to it on the footage and all the rest of it. I can’t tell.

“I thought it was a foul for us.

Cyriel Dessers scores.
Cyriel Dessers scores. Image: Shutterstock.

“I thought that Jack (Sanders) had been tripped by Dessers and that’s why Jack was on the ground.

“And that’s why Dessers still had the ball.

“So I thought: ‘There’s no danger here’.”

Why they stopped

Levein added: “Everybody stopped because of one or two things.

“Either they’ve stopped because they heard the whistle or they’ve seen the referee giving us a free-kick.

“I think the referee’s made a mistake. That’s what I think.

Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

“And I’d love him to come out afterwards and just say: ‘Look I’ve got that one wrong’.

“I’m going to get in trouble if I keep going.

“I find it very difficult to understand what happened and the logic behind that.”

Carey for Essel

Levein was forced into making one change from the team which beat Kilmarnock last weekend due to Aaron Essel’s suspension.

Graham Carey was the man to take his place but instead of going like for like, the Saints boss tweaked his formation, with Lewis Neilson moving out of defence into a holding midfield role.

The visitors had every reason to be happy with how the first half went.

Yes, there were plenty of Rangers shots however most of them were off target and Josh Rae made a couple of good saves to thwart Danilo and Vaclav Cerny.

Vaclav Cerny has his shot saved by Josh Rae.
Vaclav Cerny has his shot saved by Josh Rae. Image: SNS.

And Saints also had promising moments of their own in the opposition box.

An Andre Raymond right foot strike took a deflection off John Souttar and spun just past the post, then with 41 minutes on the clock, Adama Sidibeh came even closer to scoring.

Carey switched the play to Matt Smith, whose cross from the right picked out the Gambian international in space, and his first-time shot struck the outside of Jack Butland’s near post.

Rangers made the breakthrough just before the hour (or just after, once VAR had done its thing).

The referee originally penalised Dessers for a foul on  Sanders before he smashed the ball low past Rae.

But VAR official, Greg Aitken, saw no infringement and McDermid awarded the goal after watching the incident on his pitch-side monitor.

Saints finished the game with four centre-forwards on the pitch and Sidibeh should have equalised in the second minute of stoppage time when a Raymond cross fell nicely for him at the back post.

That was that.

Up the pitch went Rangers, and Ross McCausland made the final score 2-0 for the hosts.

Good performance

Levein was pleased with his team’s display.

He said:  “I think it’s a step up even from last week against Kilmarnock.

“I thought we worked really, really hard – tried to pressurise Rangers all over the pitch, particularly in the back line.

“Unfortunately, we missed some good chances.

“But I’d like to think that we can take some confidence, a lot of confidence from this performance today.”

St Johnstone – Rae, Raymond, Cameron, Sanders, Wright, Neilson, Carey, MacPherson (Kirk, 75), M Smith (Clark, 83), Kimpioka, Sidibeh. Subs not used – Sinclair, May, C Smith, McPake, Olufunwa, Franczak.

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron, is hoping to write a new chapter of cup success at McDiarmid Park.
Kyle Cameron says St Johnstone cup triumphs are an inspiration to current squad
St Johnstone need to replace Ryan Esson, while Fran Franczak may not go out on loan.
Craig Levein on hunt for goalie coach again as St Johnstone boss gives Fran…
Andre Raymond (right) is following on from Jason Scotland as a St Johnstone fans' favourite.
St Johnstone face Rangers in League Cup as echoes of the past tease a…
Matt Smith has been an early season star for St Johnstone.
Matt Smith: St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why midfielder 'hit a brick wall'…
Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone star Aaron Essel impresses Craig Levein with brain and brawn
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target…
Benji Kimpioka is congratulated after scoring his penalty.
Craig Levein: Taking penalty was sign of St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka's soaring confidence
Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh: No bids for St Johnstone star as Aberdeen and Derby County linked
Drey Wright knows there's room for improvement at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein right to set high standards as Drey Wright pinpoints…
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Rangers game could increase prospect of Adama Sidibeh…

Conversation