Dundee family in race against time to stop son with learning disabilities being moved against their wishes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Dundee family in race against time to stop son with learning disabilities being moved against their wishes

Ryan Caswell was first detained in a learning disability assessment ward in Carseview nearly five years ago and is classed as a delayed discharge.

By Derek Healey
Irene and Paul Caswell. Image: DC Thomson
Irene and Paul Caswell. Image: DC Thomson

The family of a young man who has been locked up for years at Carseview in Dundee say they face a race against time to secure a community placement before he is moved against their wishes.

Ryan Caswell, 21, was first detained in a learning disability assessment ward nearly five years ago and is currently classed as a delayed discharge.

The secure unit is designed to be a temporary setting and those close to his care say it is completely inadequate for his needs.

Ryan has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and a learning disability, and has significant communication issues.

Ryan Caswell with dad, Paul. Image: Supplied.

His parents, Paul and Irene, worry for his safety after he endured months of what they describe as “unnecessary chronic pain” at Carseview.

They allege he has at times been sedated and restrained instead of being given proper medical treatment.

They hope to move him to his own house in Dundee with a dedicated team of carers – a long process that involves staff working closely with Ryan to understand his care needs and build trust.

But they have now been told he will be moved by August next year as part of a change that will see all inpatient learning disability services transfer to Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

Move becoming more complex

The couple say the challenge of helping Ryan move into his own home will become “immeasurably more complex and difficult” if they face a race against time to avoid a further distressing transfer to Murray Royal.

Paul said: “I’m really worried about the transition because we don’t have a lot of time.

“We’re going to have to hope the standards of care are better than they are now but if they’re not, we’re going to have to fight those battles all over again.

“All of it sounds extremely daunting.”

Dundee’s Carseview Centre. Image: DC Thomson

Ryan’s parents intervened after learning he was only going on a 30-minute walk once a week at Carseview. They now take him to weekly horse riding and drumming lessons.

The couple say they also visit the ward each morning to prepare his breakfast after learning Ryan was being served cold porridge for around 18 months because staff claimed they do not have the facilities to heat up milk.

Two years ago, Nicola Sturgeon – when she was first minister – told MSPs that details of Ryan’s case sounded “unacceptable”.

There are currently 24 learning disability inpatient beds across NHS Tayside, with 13 of those categorised as delayed discharges.

‘Absolutely unacceptable’

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra met with health chiefs last week but said he was unable to get assurances that all delayed discharge cases will be dealt with before the transfer to Perth.

He said an additional move for Ryan to a facility so far away from the family home is “absolutely unacceptable”.

Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

We asked NHS Tayside to respond to the concerns of Ryan’s parents and Mr Marra, and whether it can offer any assurances about when Ryan will be discharged.

Instead, the health board copied and pasted a letter already sent to families that does not directly address any of the points raised.

It added that everyone involved in Ryan’s care “would wish to see him transition to the most appropriate accommodation tailored to his needs in a community setting and will continue to work towards this outcome”.

Conversation