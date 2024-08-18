Dundee family in race against time to stop son with learning disabilities being moved against their wishes

The family of a young man who has been locked up for years at Carseview in Dundee say they face a race against time to secure a community placement before he is moved against their wishes.

Ryan Caswell, 21, was first detained in a learning disability assessment ward nearly five years ago and is currently classed as a delayed discharge.

The secure unit is designed to be a temporary setting and those close to his care say it is completely inadequate for his needs.

Ryan has been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder and a learning disability, and has significant communication issues.

His parents, Paul and Irene, worry for his safety after he endured months of what they describe as “unnecessary chronic pain” at Carseview.

They allege he has at times been sedated and restrained instead of being given proper medical treatment.

They hope to move him to his own house in Dundee with a dedicated team of carers – a long process that involves staff working closely with Ryan to understand his care needs and build trust.

But they have now been told he will be moved by August next year as part of a change that will see all inpatient learning disability services transfer to Murray Royal Hospital in Perth.

Move becoming more complex

The couple say the challenge of helping Ryan move into his own home will become “immeasurably more complex and difficult” if they face a race against time to avoid a further distressing transfer to Murray Royal.

Paul said: “I’m really worried about the transition because we don’t have a lot of time.

“We’re going to have to hope the standards of care are better than they are now but if they’re not, we’re going to have to fight those battles all over again.

“All of it sounds extremely daunting.”

Ryan’s parents intervened after learning he was only going on a 30-minute walk once a week at Carseview. They now take him to weekly horse riding and drumming lessons.

The couple say they also visit the ward each morning to prepare his breakfast after learning Ryan was being served cold porridge for around 18 months because staff claimed they do not have the facilities to heat up milk.

Two years ago, Nicola Sturgeon – when she was first minister – told MSPs that details of Ryan’s case sounded “unacceptable”.

There are currently 24 learning disability inpatient beds across NHS Tayside, with 13 of those categorised as delayed discharges.

‘Absolutely unacceptable’

North East Labour MSP Michael Marra met with health chiefs last week but said he was unable to get assurances that all delayed discharge cases will be dealt with before the transfer to Perth.

He said an additional move for Ryan to a facility so far away from the family home is “absolutely unacceptable”.

We asked NHS Tayside to respond to the concerns of Ryan’s parents and Mr Marra, and whether it can offer any assurances about when Ryan will be discharged.

Instead, the health board copied and pasted a letter already sent to families that does not directly address any of the points raised.

It added that everyone involved in Ryan’s care “would wish to see him transition to the most appropriate accommodation tailored to his needs in a community setting and will continue to work towards this outcome”.