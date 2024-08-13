Adama Sidibeh: No bids for St Johnstone star as Aberdeen and Derby County linked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Adama Sidibeh: No bids for St Johnstone star as Aberdeen and Derby County linked

The Perth striker is under contract for this season and next.

By Eric Nicolson
Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: Shutterstock.

There have been no fresh bids for St Johnstone star striker, Adama Sidibeh.

Aberdeen and a host of English Championship clubs have been linked with The Gambia international since his weekend double against Kilmarnock.

However, Courier Sport understands that the Perth club haven’t received so much as a telephone call about the 26-year-old from either side of the border for over a month.

Swansea City remain the only outfit to register an interest but their low-ball early July bid was a long way short of Saints’ valuation.

It is understood that there is a clause in Sidibeh’s contract, which interested clubs would have to meet.

It is over the reported £500,000 figure.

There is still plenty of time left in the transfer window for serious bids to be lodged, of course.

Adama Sidibeh.
Adama Sidibeh. Image: SNS.

Sidibeh already has four goals to his name this season, despite the fact he has yet to reach full match fitness following a disrupted pre-season.

And, along with top scorer Benji Kimpioka, he will lead the line for Saints on Saturday evening in a high profile Premier Sports Cup clash with Rangers, live on TV.

A contract extension at McDiarmid Park can’t be ruled out either as improved terms have been offered to the forward, who was playing non-league football with Warrington Rylands just seven months ago.

More from St Johnstone FC

Drey Wright knows there's room for improvement at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein right to set high standards as Drey Wright pinpoints…
Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh were both on form for St Johnstone at Kilmarnock.
4 St Johnstone talking points as Rangers game could increase prospect of Adama Sidibeh…
St Johnstone's Callan Hamill.
Young St Johnstone star knocks back Rangers and Celtic as Arsenal maintain strong interest
The St Johnstone players celebrate Benji Kimpioka's goal.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein hails strikers Benji Kimpioka and Adama Sidibeh and predicts…
Nicky Clark has a crucial role to play on the pitch and off it at St Johnstone this season.
Nicky Clark looking forward to McDiarmid Park mentor role with St Johnstone's exciting young…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals player profile needed for centre midfield vacancy and…
Cammy MacPherson of St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Cammy MacPherson sorry for sharing Tommy Robinson film as St Johnstone star faces disciplinary…
39
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before Monday night's Aberdeen game.
Adam Webb: St Johnstone investors sleeping on mattresses 'like college kids' but new ownership…
Adam Webb wants safe standing at McDiarmid Park.
Adam Webb reveals McDiarmid park safe standing plan as St Johnstone owner calls for…
Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain.
Jason Kerr: St Johnstone cup double-winning captain gets new skipper role

Conversation