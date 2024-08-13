Adama Sidibeh: No bids for St Johnstone star as Aberdeen and Derby County linked

There have been no fresh bids for St Johnstone star striker, Adama Sidibeh.

Aberdeen and a host of English Championship clubs have been linked with The Gambia international since his weekend double against Kilmarnock.

However, Courier Sport understands that the Perth club haven’t received so much as a telephone call about the 26-year-old from either side of the border for over a month.

Swansea City remain the only outfit to register an interest but their low-ball early July bid was a long way short of Saints’ valuation.

It is understood that there is a clause in Sidibeh’s contract, which interested clubs would have to meet.

It is over the reported £500,000 figure.

There is still plenty of time left in the transfer window for serious bids to be lodged, of course.

Sidibeh already has four goals to his name this season, despite the fact he has yet to reach full match fitness following a disrupted pre-season.

And, along with top scorer Benji Kimpioka, he will lead the line for Saints on Saturday evening in a high profile Premier Sports Cup clash with Rangers, live on TV.

A contract extension at McDiarmid Park can’t be ruled out either as improved terms have been offered to the forward, who was playing non-league football with Warrington Rylands just seven months ago.