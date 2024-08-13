Fife’s Wee Gym under new management after personal trainer steps-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife’s Wee Gym under new management after personal trainer steps-up

Rachael Low had worked from The Wee Gym as a PT before taking on the role of owner.

By Paul Malik
Owner of The Wee Gym, Dunfermline, Rachael Low. Image: The Wee Gym
Owner of The Wee Gym, Dunfermline, Rachael Low. Image: The Wee Gym

Fife’s Wee Gym is under new ownership, after a personal trainer decided to step-up and take on the running of it.

Rachael Low was able to buy the Dunfermline fitness centre after securing a loan from the publicly funded British Business Bank — becoming the 500th person in Fife to do so.

She had worked previously in the gym and took control of it after the previous owner moved to England.

And after a busy few months, since taking on the deeds in May, Rachael said she plans on opening a second unit.

Fife’s Wee Gym under new ownership

Rachael prides herself on running a gym which makes everyone who attends feel welcome and unconcerned about how they look to other users.

And other personal trainers can use the space to run their own classes and sessions.

“It is important to me that everyone feels comfortable here,” she said.

“I want the trainers to feel they have a say in how the gym operates, and I’m always open to suggestions for improvements.

“Next year, I’m planning to expand, either by opening a second location or relocating to a larger space to accommodate more extensive fitness programmes and boot camps.

Rachael Low, owner of the Wee Gym in Fife. Image: The Wee Gym

“I’ve always dreamed of owning my own gym, and when the opportunity came up, I knew I had to go for it.

“The support I received from DSL Business Finance and the British Business Bank was outstanding.”

The Wee Gym is the 500th small businesses in Fife to receive funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Since the programme’s inception in 2012, over £4.4 million worth of loans has been delivered to entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.

Fife’s The Wee Gym, in Dunfermline. Image: The Wee Gym

Barry McCulloch, senior manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Entrepreneurs like Rachael play a vital role in our economy, bringing jobs and health and wellbeing services to their local communities.

“The Start Up Loans programme is designed to provide the necessary financial support to help new businesses get off the ground and thrive.

“Rachael’s journey is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and the support systems in place to help small businesses flourish.

“With her unwavering determination, the Wee Gym is set to continue growing, making a positive impact on people in Dunfermline and potentially beyond.”

Entrepreneurial spirit

The loan was handled by DSL Business Finance, who were impressed with Rachael’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Iain Burnside, chief operating officer at DSL Business Finance, added: “Rachael’s success in acquiring and revitalising The Wee Gym is a testament to her true dedication.

“DSL Business Finance is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs, and we look forward to seeing the success of her business and, as she envisages, possible future expansion in the years ahead.”

