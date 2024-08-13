Fife’s Wee Gym under new management after personal trainer steps-up

Fife’s Wee Gym is under new ownership, after a personal trainer decided to step-up and take on the running of it.

Rachael Low was able to buy the Dunfermline fitness centre after securing a loan from the publicly funded British Business Bank — becoming the 500th person in Fife to do so.

She had worked previously in the gym and took control of it after the previous owner moved to England.

And after a busy few months, since taking on the deeds in May, Rachael said she plans on opening a second unit.

Fife’s Wee Gym under new ownership

Rachael prides herself on running a gym which makes everyone who attends feel welcome and unconcerned about how they look to other users.

And other personal trainers can use the space to run their own classes and sessions.

“It is important to me that everyone feels comfortable here,” she said.

“I want the trainers to feel they have a say in how the gym operates, and I’m always open to suggestions for improvements.

“Next year, I’m planning to expand, either by opening a second location or relocating to a larger space to accommodate more extensive fitness programmes and boot camps.

“I’ve always dreamed of owning my own gym, and when the opportunity came up, I knew I had to go for it.

“The support I received from DSL Business Finance and the British Business Bank was outstanding.”

The Wee Gym is the 500th small businesses in Fife to receive funding from the British Business Bank’s Start Up Loans programme.

Since the programme’s inception in 2012, over £4.4 million worth of loans has been delivered to entrepreneurs in the Kingdom.

Barry McCulloch, senior manager at the British Business Bank, said: “Entrepreneurs like Rachael play a vital role in our economy, bringing jobs and health and wellbeing services to their local communities.

“The Start Up Loans programme is designed to provide the necessary financial support to help new businesses get off the ground and thrive.

“Rachael’s journey is a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and the support systems in place to help small businesses flourish.

“With her unwavering determination, the Wee Gym is set to continue growing, making a positive impact on people in Dunfermline and potentially beyond.”

Entrepreneurial spirit

The loan was handled by DSL Business Finance, who were impressed with Rachael’s entrepreneurial spirit.

Iain Burnside, chief operating officer at DSL Business Finance, added: “Rachael’s success in acquiring and revitalising The Wee Gym is a testament to her true dedication.

“DSL Business Finance is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs, and we look forward to seeing the success of her business and, as she envisages, possible future expansion in the years ahead.”