Dundee man remanded over ‘permanent disfigurement assault’ claims

Alexander Hutchison allegedly attacked Ian McDonald on a street in the Douglas area of Dundee on Tuesday.

By Ciaran Shanks
Balerno Place street sign
The court appearance was in relation to an alleged incident on Balerno Place.

A 27-year-old has been remanded in custody over claims he left another man permanently disfigured.

Prosecutors allege Hutchison assaulted Mr McDonald by repeatedly striking him on the head “with an unknown implement” on Balerno Place.

This allegedly caused Mr McDonald, 43, to suffer severe injury and permanent disfigurement as a result.

Hutchison, of Balgavies Avenue, was allegedly subject to a bail order from July 12 this year.

He appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court on petition in connection with the allegation.

Following the private hearing, Hutchison was remanded in custody by Sheriff John Rafferty who committed him for further examination.

Hutchison will make a second court appearance within the next eight days.

