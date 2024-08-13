Sunflower displays across Perth and Kinross cancelled due to ‘rubbish’ summer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Sunflower displays across Perth and Kinross cancelled due to ‘rubbish’ summer

"We wanted to create a maze, path and trail through the sunflowers."

By Stephen Eighteen
Fraser Turnbull with a sunflower
Fraser Turnbull with one of the rare sunflowers he managed to harvest last year. Image: Fraser Turnbull

Planned sunflower displays across Perth and Kinross have been cancelled due to this year’s wet and dull summer.

The owners of Fruix Farm, between Kinross and Kelty, planted seeds this spring in the hope they would blossom into sunflowers for the community to enjoy.

But the lack of clear skies, particularly in early summer, prevented the crop from growing.

Elsewhere, Gloagburn Farm Shop in Tibbermore has been unable to hold its annual sunflower trail due to the “rubbish” weather.

Weather fails Kinross-shire farm’s sunflower plans

Fruix is a 180-acre arable farm just west of M90 Junction 5.

George Turnbull runs the family enterprise with son Andrew and his wife Fiona.

Their son Fraser, 21, tried to grow sunflowers in 2023 and again this year.

Due to a poor summer, last year’s crop wasn’t good enough to hold a display.

However, Fraser salvaged a half-acre field of sunflowers that he sold at Kinross Farmers’ Market at the end of summer.

Fraser Turnbull selling sunflowers at Kinross Farmers' Market in 2023
Fraser Turnbull selling sunflowers at Kinross Farmers’ Market in 2023. Image: Fraser Turnbull

But the weather has completely failed him this year.

“Sunflowers were my idea to do something around the farm and change it up a bit,” Fraser said.

“The plan was to allow the public to view them but I didn’t share those plans until we knew we had a crop.

“We wanted to create a maze, path and trail through the sunflowers.

“It would have been really popular had I managed to grow them this year.”

Other crops struggling at Fruix Farm

But a certain yellow dwarf star has been elusive these past two summers.

“The problem has been the lack of sun this year,” Fraser said.

“You need two to three weeks of good conditions.

“But during the whole period of May and June there was just never a consistent period of sun.

“Last year I planted three acres of sunflowers and this year I wanted to go to 10 acres.

“But it never happened.”

A tractor planting sunflower seeds at Fruix Farm this spring. Image: Fraser Turnbull
A tractor planting sunflower seeds at Fruix Farm this spring. Image: Fraser Turnbull

It’s not just sunflowers that have struggled.

“Most crops aren’t great this year,” Fraser continued.

“But at least we have managed to grow some barley, which is better than nothing.”

Gloagburn Farm Shop cancels popular sunflower display

The sunflower display at Gloagburn Farm Shop, five miles west of Perth city centre, has been an annual fixture since 2021.

The farm contains more than 1,000 acres of mixed arable and pastoral farmland.

The trail field is planted in the spring on a 13-acre plot and, on a good year, can contain more than 250,000 sunflowers, averaging 4ft tall.

The attraction became ticket-only in 2022 after its introduction the previous summer proved overwhelmingly popular.

Huge queues of traffic in 2021 forced the premature closure of the trail “for responsibilities to the local community, neighbours and staff”.

The Gloagburn Farm Sunflower Trail in 2022. Image: Graeme Hart

But this year has been a damp squib.

A post on Gloagburn’s Facebook page said: “We all know the weather has been rubbish this year so far and sadly our sunflowers have suffered.

“It’s not been without trying, 3 times we have sown the field and each time they have failed to germinate and grow like previous years.

“During periods of poor weather we are always at risk of having a failed crop, our climate is borderline for sunflowers to thrive.

“So disappointingly there will be no event this year for you all to enjoy, but here’s to 2025 when we go again.”

