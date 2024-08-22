Dundee marketing expert sends image warning to Tories as Murdo Fraser makes leader pitch in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee marketing expert sends image warning to Tories as Murdo Fraser makes leader pitch in Perth

The Courier spoke to an expert in political branding from Dundee University, who says it will take someone with bags of charisma to change voters' minds in time for the next election.

By Alasdair Clark
Murdo Fraser Scottish Tory Conservative Dundee
Murdo Fraser is asking Scots Tory members to back his 12-point reform plan. Image: Shutterstock/DC Thomson

Voters will still struggle to swing behind a revamped Tory party in time for the 2026 Holyrood election, according to a Dundee University expert in political marketing.

At least that is the case unless the next leader happens to be extremely visionary, charismatic, or skilled like the Tony Blair of the 1990s.

Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment spoke to The Courier about the task ahead for the troubled Scottish Tories ahead of Murdo Fraser’s formal campaign launch in the leadership contest today.

Mr Fraser, making his pitch in Perth, has long argued for a fresh start, and is pushing a 12-point plan to “reform and renew” his party today.

Mid Scotland and Fife Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser
Murdo Fraser has dropped plans to sever ties with the UK party from his leadership bid. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

But does he have time on his side?

Tories secured just 12.4% of votes in the general election and boasts fewer members than the Scottish Greens.

Several insiders called for the creation of a new party – a position Mr Fraser pushed in his 2011 leadership attempt, which he lost to Ruth Davidson.

Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment, University of Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Professor Jennifer Lees-Marshment, University of Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Tory re-brand fraught with challenges

Prof Lees-Marshment said any attempt to establish a new identity in time for the 2026 election would be difficult.

The party would need to see its weaknesses, reconnect with voters, create new policies and explain how the party has changed.

“All of that typically takes two years at least, and that’s without the impact that the UK-wide Conservatives will have on brand perceptions,” she said.

‘It would take a visionary, charismatic leader’

“It would take a very visionary, charismatic leader to do it more quickly. It’s not an easy task,” she added.

Tony Blair in the UK, and Jacinda Ardern in New Zealand, managed it.

“Kamala Harris may be doing the same in the US, but it is rare,” she added.

The Tory vote share in Scotland dropped to 12.4% under Douglas Ross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“The Scottish Conservatives are between a rock and a hard place.

“Not enough time to do a proper listening exercise and re-branding and too much time to do a high-speed version.

“This is why Keir Starmer was talking of his ‘changed Labour Party’ right up until election day to try to drive home the idea he had changed the party.”

Tories need luck of Labour in 1997

She continued: “In 1997 Tony Blair talked of New Labour and changed the party symbol to a red rose. Tightly controlled communication and behaviour is also fundamental.

“And while Mr Blair succeeded in getting the public behind him, he only did so by very careful centrist policy design.”

But the jury is still out of Sir Keir, she added.

“In Scotland, voters would likely be just as questioning as to how ‘new conservatives’ or ‘changed conservatives’ or ‘reformed conservatives’ or whatever term they adopt would make any different to their lives.”

‘Victims of our own success’

Mr Fraser noted the need for a new message as he prepares to launch his campaign today.

“Victims of our own success in beating independence, we have lost our strongest political argument,” he will say in Perth.

“We have no choice now but to talk about issues other than the constitution, with a clear offer to the people of Scotland in terms of the economy and tax, on jobs, on transport, on the NHS, on education, on justice and the environment.”

