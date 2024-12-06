SNP’s Willie Ferguson wins Stirling East by-election

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
SNP’s Willie Ferguson wins Stirling East by-election

First Minister John Swinney said he was "delighted" for Willie Ferguson and the SNP.

By Isla Glen
Willie Ferguson is the new SNP councillor for Stirling East. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson
Willie Ferguson is the new SNP councillor for Stirling East.

The SNP’s Willie Ferguson has won Stirling East’s by-election and will become Stirling Council’s newest member.

Labour had hopes of retaining the seat, with candidate Anne Kane aiming to take her husband’s place.

Chris Kane, former leader of Stirling Council, resigned from the Stirling East ward after being elected as the MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

However, Mr Ferguson, who runs a fire sprinkler company, claimed the victory.

Other candidates included Jennifer Ure for the Scottish Conservatives, Christopher Spreadborough for the Liberal Democrats, Andrew Adam for the Scottish Greens, William Docherty for Reform, and Gary McGrow as an independent.

Stirling East result (first preference)

The by-election used a single transferable vote system, meaning voters ranked candidates on preference.

The electorate was 8,754 and the number of ballot papers received was 1,903

Voter turnout was 21.7% and the results were as follows:

  • Andrew Adam (Scottish Greens) – 95
  • William Docherty (Reform UK) – 265
  • Willie Ferguson (SNP) – 650
  • Anne Kane (Scottish Labour) – 480
  • Gary McGrow (Independent) – 106
  • Christopher Spreadborough (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 55
  • Jennifer Ure (Scottish Conservatives) – 230

SNP leader ‘delighted’ with the victory

Mr Ferguson described the win as “brilliant” and joked it was a “big relief”.

He told The Courier one of his first priorities would be to tackle anti-social behaviour, asking for a dedicated taskforce.

Maintenance, including weeding, playpark railings, road markings, gardens and open spaces, are also on his agenda with engaging more with community groups.

During his campaign, Mr Ferguson pledged to “work hard” on what mattered to people in his ward and “hold this Labour/Tory council to account”.

Stirling’s SNP celebrating their victory. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

First Minister John Swinney said he was “delighted” for Mr Ferguson, while Evelyn Tweed, MSP for Stirling, commented that it was a “fantastic result”.

Returning Officer and Stirling Council’s Chief Executive Caroline Sinclair said: “Congratulations to Willie Ferguson on his success.

“Everyone at Stirling Council looks forward to working with him over the coming years.”

Why was a by-election required?

The Stirling East ward – which encompasses Braehead, Broomridge and St. Ninians –  is currently represented by the SNP’s Gerry McLaughlan and Bryan Flannagan of the Conservatives.

The by-election was triggered after former Stirling Council leader Chris Kane stepped down to focus on his new role as Labour MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

Anne Kane with husband Chris Kane at the 2024 General Election. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

At the time, Mr Kane told The Courier his general election victory was the “honour” of his life and pledged to work “tirelessly”.

Labour’s Margaret Brisley, who represented the people of Bannockburn for 44 years, replaced him as leader of Stirling Council.

Ms Brisley died in October aged 79, just over a month after taking on the role.

