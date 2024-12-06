SNP’s Willie Ferguson wins Stirling East by-election

The SNP’s Willie Ferguson has won Stirling East’s by-election and will become Stirling Council’s newest member.

Labour had hopes of retaining the seat, with candidate Anne Kane aiming to take her husband’s place.

Chris Kane, former leader of Stirling Council, resigned from the Stirling East ward after being elected as the MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

However, Mr Ferguson, who runs a fire sprinkler company, claimed the victory.

Other candidates included Jennifer Ure for the Scottish Conservatives, Christopher Spreadborough for the Liberal Democrats, Andrew Adam for the Scottish Greens, William Docherty for Reform, and Gary McGrow as an independent.

Stirling East result (first preference)

The by-election used a single transferable vote system, meaning voters ranked candidates on preference.

The electorate was 8,754 and the number of ballot papers received was 1,903

Voter turnout was 21.7% and the results were as follows:

Andrew Adam (Scottish Greens) – 95

William Docherty (Reform UK) – 265

Willie Ferguson (SNP) – 650

Anne Kane (Scottish Labour) – 480

Gary McGrow (Independent) – 106

Christopher Spreadborough (Scottish Liberal Democrats) – 55

Jennifer Ure (Scottish Conservatives) – 230

SNP leader ‘delighted’ with the victory

Mr Ferguson described the win as “brilliant” and joked it was a “big relief”.

He told The Courier one of his first priorities would be to tackle anti-social behaviour, asking for a dedicated taskforce.

Maintenance, including weeding, playpark railings, road markings, gardens and open spaces, are also on his agenda with engaging more with community groups.

During his campaign, Mr Ferguson pledged to “work hard” on what mattered to people in his ward and “hold this Labour/Tory council to account”.

First Minister John Swinney said he was “delighted” for Mr Ferguson, while Evelyn Tweed, MSP for Stirling, commented that it was a “fantastic result”.

Returning Officer and Stirling Council’s Chief Executive Caroline Sinclair said: “Congratulations to Willie Ferguson on his success.

“Everyone at Stirling Council looks forward to working with him over the coming years.”

Why was a by-election required?

The Stirling East ward – which encompasses Braehead, Broomridge and St. Ninians – is currently represented by the SNP’s Gerry McLaughlan and Bryan Flannagan of the Conservatives.

The by-election was triggered after former Stirling Council leader Chris Kane stepped down to focus on his new role as Labour MP for Stirling and Strathallan.

At the time, Mr Kane told The Courier his general election victory was the “honour” of his life and pledged to work “tirelessly”.

Labour’s Margaret Brisley, who represented the people of Bannockburn for 44 years, replaced him as leader of Stirling Council.

Ms Brisley died in October aged 79, just over a month after taking on the role.

