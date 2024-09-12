Stirling MP Chris Kane accused of ‘double-jobbing’ after stepping down as council leader

The leader of Stirling Council has finally stepped down, two months after being elected as the area’s new MP.

Labour councillor Chris Kane won the Stirling and Strathallan seat in July’s general election while still the local authority leader.

He finally stepped down from his council role during a heated special meeting on Thursday afternoon, and will also step down as a local councillor in due course to focus on his Westminster role.

Labour’s Councillor Margaret Brisley will replace him as leader.

Independent council member Councillor Alasdair MacPherson criticised the outgoing leader for “double-jobbing”, estimating that Mr Kane makes around £8,500 per month but “votes to rob pensioners”.

This was in reference to Mr Kane voting in favour of cutting the winter fuel allowance at Westminster, along with the majority of the Labour Party.

Councillor MacPherson was interrupted by chair Provost Elaine Watterson, who said she would not tolerate personal attacks, particularly of individuals who were not present.

Controversial Councillor Gerry McGarvey appointed depute leader

Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey was appointed as depute leader of Stirling Council.

Before councillors voted, it was raised by a member that Councillor McGarvey was found by the Standards Commission to have behaved disrespectfully towards another elected member during the recess of a council meeting on March 2, 2023, becoming “angry, frustrated and agitated”. However, nothing more was said on this.

There was also unease among some of those present around Conservative councillor Robin Kleinman’s new appointment as convener of the audit committee.

SNP councillor Gene Maxwell said: “The Conservative Party here would be auditing their own homework.”

And fellow SNP councillor Gerry McLaughlan agreed that he felt Stirling Council’s Conservatives are not the opposition to Labour, but are often in agreement.

Green councillor Alasdair Tollemache said: “Everybody I’ve spoken to has had enough of party politics in this council.” He called for collaboration between parties, to be done in an open and transparent way.

SNP councillors left the room during new leader’s debut speech

After the conclusion of the vote, new council leader Margaret Brisley began to make a speech, but was interrupted by the abrupt exit of some of her colleagues.

Praising Councillor Kane as “an excellent council leader”, Councillor Brisley said: “It’s a shame my SNP colleagues have already gone and aren’t interested, because I would hope to continue the trend that Councillor Kane had, which was an open-door approach.

“And I would welcome, any time at all, if any member of the council wants to speak to me on any issues, I’m happy to do so.

“I think that’s the way the people of Stirling voted, with the split of seats, and we owe it to the public and to the council to try and work in that collegiate fashion.

“I will continue to try to talk to my colleagues. If they refuse to participate, as they have down up to now, that’s up to them.”

