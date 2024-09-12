Stirling MP Chris Kane accused of ‘double-jobbing’ after stepping down as council leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stirling MP Chris Kane accused of ‘double-jobbing’ after stepping down as council leader

Labour's Councillor Margaret Brisley will replace Chris Kane in the role.

By Alex Watson
Chris Kane MP will also step down as a councillor in due course. Image: Scottish Labour
The leader of Stirling Council has finally stepped down, two months after being elected as the area’s new MP.

Labour councillor Chris Kane won the Stirling and Strathallan seat in July’s general election while still the local authority leader.

He finally stepped down from his council role during a heated special meeting on Thursday afternoon, and will also step down as a local councillor in due course to focus on his Westminster role.

Labour’s Councillor Margaret Brisley will replace him as leader.

Independent council member Councillor Alasdair MacPherson criticised the outgoing leader for “double-jobbing”, estimating that Mr Kane makes around £8,500 per month but “votes to rob pensioners”.

This was in reference to Mr Kane voting in favour of cutting the winter fuel allowance at Westminster, along with the majority of the Labour Party.

Councillor MacPherson was interrupted by chair Provost Elaine Watterson, who said she would not tolerate personal attacks, particularly of individuals who were not present.

Controversial Councillor Gerry McGarvey appointed depute leader

Labour councillor Gerry McGarvey was appointed as depute leader of Stirling Council.

Before councillors voted, it was raised by a member that Councillor McGarvey was found by the Standards Commission to have behaved disrespectfully towards another elected member during the recess of a council meeting on March 2, 2023, becoming “angry, frustrated and agitated”. However, nothing more was said on this.

There was also unease among some of those present around Conservative councillor Robin Kleinman’s new appointment as convener of the audit committee.

Councillor Margaret Brisley is Stirling’s new council leader. Image: Stirling Council

SNP councillor Gene Maxwell said: “The Conservative Party here would be auditing their own homework.”

And fellow SNP councillor Gerry McLaughlan agreed that he felt Stirling Council’s Conservatives are not the opposition to Labour, but are often in agreement.

Green councillor Alasdair Tollemache said: “Everybody I’ve spoken to has had enough of party politics in this council.” He called for collaboration between parties, to be done in an open and transparent way.

SNP councillors left the room during new leader’s debut speech

After the conclusion of the vote, new council leader Margaret Brisley began to make a speech, but was interrupted by the abrupt exit of some of her colleagues.

Praising Councillor Kane as “an excellent council leader”, Councillor Brisley said: “It’s a shame my SNP colleagues have already gone and aren’t interested, because I would hope to continue the trend that Councillor Kane had, which was an open-door approach.

Labour’s Chris Kane won his seat as an MP in a shock upset for the SNP earlier this year

“And I would welcome, any time at all, if any member of the council wants to speak to me on any issues, I’m happy to do so.

“I think that’s the way the people of Stirling voted, with the split of seats, and we owe it to the public and to the council to try and work in that collegiate fashion.

“I will continue to try to talk to my colleagues. If they refuse to participate, as they have down up to now, that’s up to them.”

