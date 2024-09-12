Kirkcaldy road sealed off as car crashes after chase

Police have sealed off a road in Kirkcaldy after a crash on Thursday.

Locals reported several police vehicles involved in a chase on Midfield Road at the Mitchelston Industrial Estate.

A witness said the car crashed into bushes at the side of the road.

Officers closed part of the northern end of Midfield Road, covering both sides of Muirhead Road, at 3pm.

Traffic was directed away from the area.

A forklift truck was requested from a nearby engineering firm at around 4.15pm to pull the car from the bushes it had crashed into.

It was then transported to nearby premises for further police inspection.

The road remains closed as police continue their investigation.

One woman told The Courier up to 10 police cars, including unmarked vehicles, raced to the scene down Carberry Road.

She said: “I was working away and then all of a sudden heard a car whiz past with its sirens on, which is unusual in itself as there isn’t usually a lot of police activity here.

“But then all of a sudden there were about 5 to 10 police cars all speeding past, including unmarked ones.

“I wondered what was going on but just hope no one is seriously hurt.

“But it is quite terrifying when that stuff happens – gets you thinking if it’s anything really serious.”

Kirkcaldy worker sees big police presence

A worker told The Courier he was first made aware of the incident when he heard “multiple sirens’”.

”It was shortly after 3pm as the schools were finishing,” he said.

“I heard multiple sirens and looked outside to see what it was and saw maybe six or seven police cars in Midfield Road.

“I’ve never seen so many police in one place.

“Officers were on the road and all around the bushes.

“I was told by an officer that a car had gone off the road and crashed.

“Midfield Road was closed off and I was told to move away.

“I am just thankful this happened on what is a wide and straight road and not further up where it’s busy with schoolchildren.”

Police Scotland have been contacted for more details.

