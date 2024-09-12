Dundee chilli sauce firm wins tasty supermarket deal

A Dundee restaurant owner is celebrating after securing a deal to sell his secret Baba’s Sauce in every Asda supermarket in Scotland.

Sunny Mollah founded Baba’s Sauce in 2009, after finding his late father’s closely-guarded family recipe tucked away in a book.

He also runs a Bangladeshi restaurant in Dundee, which he set-up in the wake of his beloved Dad’s passing.

It was at that time he found the sacred book, which had been hidden under lock-and-key since the 1970s.

And now, having sold his sauce at shops all over the city, he will be branching out across Scotland after securing a lucrative Asda arrangement.

Sunny started his restaurant with mum Suraya Mollah, as a way of keeping father Nurul’s memory alive.

People travelled from far and wide to taste their food, but what kept bringing them back above all else was Baba’s Sauce.

Noticing the interest, Sunny reached out to local shops – all of whom agreed to stock the sauce in a heartbeat.

Since then, his company has agreed deals with a number of stores, including Aldi.

Baba’s Sauce now in Asda

And now the sauce will be on sale in all 61 Scottish Asda supermarkets.

“We started out so small, it was literally just my mum and me. We hand poured the sauce ourselves and sold it at local markets.

“People soon started buying it in larger quantities and I saw an opportunity – I approached a local shop in Dundee and asked them to stock the sauce on their shelves, which they did, and the rest is history.

“In 2021, we became an even larger family business, with my wife and sister-in-law getting involved, and we were finally able to get our first small factory unit.

“We were still hand pouring the sauce ourselves until we were able to afford proper machinery, but since then, the business has taken off.

“The response has been overwhelming in the best way.

“We feel so grateful to work with a major supermarket like Asda, it is a very big milestone for us, both as a family and a business.

“Asda was always a goal for us so it’s incredible to have them on board as the sauce can meet a wider audience outside of Dundee – all across Scotland.

“We are doing this for my dad as we are living out his dream for him. I know I have made him proud.”