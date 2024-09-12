Dundee chilli sauce firm wins tasty supermarket deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee chilli sauce firm wins tasty supermarket deal

The secret family recipe, found in a book kept under lock-and-key since the 1970s, is available across Scotland.

By Paul Malik
Sunny Mollah, Founder at Baba’s Sauce and Nathan Stewart of Asda Image: Baba's Sauce
Sunny Mollah, Founder at Baba’s Sauce and Nathan Stewart of Asda Image: Baba's Sauce

A Dundee restaurant owner is celebrating after securing a deal to sell his secret Baba’s Sauce in every Asda supermarket in Scotland.

Sunny Mollah founded Baba’s Sauce in 2009, after finding his late father’s closely-guarded family recipe tucked away in a book.

He also runs a Bangladeshi restaurant in Dundee, which he set-up in the wake of his beloved Dad’s passing.

It was at that time he found the sacred book, which had been hidden under lock-and-key since the 1970s.

And now, having sold his sauce at shops all over the city, he will be branching out across Scotland after securing a lucrative Asda arrangement.

Sunny started his restaurant with mum Suraya Mollah, as a way of keeping father Nurul’s memory alive.

People travelled from far and wide to taste their food, but what kept bringing them back above all else was Baba’s Sauce.

Noticing the interest, Sunny reached out to local shops – all of whom agreed to stock the sauce in a heartbeat.

Since then, his company has agreed deals with a number of stores, including Aldi.

Baba’s Sauce now in Asda

And now the sauce will be on sale in all 61 Scottish Asda supermarkets.

“We started out so small, it was literally just my mum and me. We hand poured the sauce ourselves and sold it at local markets.

“People soon started buying it in larger quantities and I saw an opportunity – I approached a local shop in Dundee and asked them to stock the sauce on their shelves, which they did, and the rest is history.

Baba’s Sauce is now available in Asda following a deal. Image: Baba’s Sauce.

“In 2021, we became an even larger family business, with my wife and sister-in-law getting involved, and we were finally able to get our first small factory unit.

“We were still hand pouring the sauce ourselves until we were able to afford proper machinery, but since then, the business has taken off.

“The response has been overwhelming in the best way.

“We feel so grateful to work with a major supermarket like Asda, it is a very big milestone for us, both as a family and a business.

“Asda was always a goal for us so it’s incredible to have them on board as the sauce can meet a wider audience outside of Dundee – all across Scotland.

“We are doing this for my dad as we are living out his dream for him. I know I have made him proud.”

Conversation