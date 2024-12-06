Mooring specialist strengthens links with Montrose Port

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mooring specialist strengthens links with Montrose Port

InterMoor has expanded its presence at Europe's largest chain and anchor port.

By Paul Malik
Alan Duncan, InterMoor director, with some of the chain that his business deals with, at Montrose Port. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A moorings specialist working out of the largest chain and anchor port in Europe has expanded its presence in Montrose.

InterMoor has enhanced its operations at Montrose Port, solidifying its commitment to the harbour and town.

The company will now occupy 39,229 square feet of warehouse and 78,300 square feet of yard space at the award-winning facility.

Links between InterMoor and Montrose run deep, with the firm a co-sponsor with the port of the SPFL League One football team, Montrose FC.

InterMoor beds in at Montrose Port

The expansion coincides with Montrose Port’s own significant growth with the recent acquisition of Montrose Commercial Park and the adjacent former Charleton House site.

This development has increased the port authority’s footprint from 59 acres to 104 acres, enhancing its capacity to attract and support renewable energy projects.

Montrose Port Authority chief executive Captain Tom Hutchison. Image: Montrose Port Authority.

Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port chief executive, said: “InterMoor’s growth at our port is a milestone that reflects the strength of our strategic collaboration.

“We are proud to provide a platform that supports InterMoor’s success which in turn reinforces our position as the largest chain and anchor port globally, allowing us to drive meaningful economic and sustainable development for our region.”

InterMoor an integral link

InterMoor’s quayside site at Montrose serves as its UK chain depot and primary operational hub for mooring activities.

The site facilitates the majority of the company’s  chain handling and inspection services.

They have taken an additional 26,102 square feet of warehouse and an additional 16,532 square feet of outdoor yard space on the Montrose Port estate.

Frank Burns, general manager at InterMoor, added: “Our extended footprint at Montrose Port reflects the enduring relationship we’ve built with the port and the surrounding community.

InterMoor has expanded its presence at Montrose Port. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“This expansion enhances our operational capabilities and highlights our vital role in the energy transition.

“As we continue to innovate and grow, we remain dedicated to achieving the highest standards of client satisfaction and safety standards.”

