Mooring specialist strengthens links with Montrose Port

A moorings specialist working out of the largest chain and anchor port in Europe has expanded its presence in Montrose.

InterMoor has enhanced its operations at Montrose Port, solidifying its commitment to the harbour and town.

The company will now occupy 39,229 square feet of warehouse and 78,300 square feet of yard space at the award-winning facility.

Links between InterMoor and Montrose run deep, with the firm a co-sponsor with the port of the SPFL League One football team, Montrose FC.

InterMoor beds in at Montrose Port

The expansion coincides with Montrose Port’s own significant growth with the recent acquisition of Montrose Commercial Park and the adjacent former Charleton House site.

This development has increased the port authority’s footprint from 59 acres to 104 acres, enhancing its capacity to attract and support renewable energy projects.

Tom Hutchison, Montrose Port chief executive, said: “InterMoor’s growth at our port is a milestone that reflects the strength of our strategic collaboration.

“We are proud to provide a platform that supports InterMoor’s success which in turn reinforces our position as the largest chain and anchor port globally, allowing us to drive meaningful economic and sustainable development for our region.”

InterMoor an integral link

InterMoor’s quayside site at Montrose serves as its UK chain depot and primary operational hub for mooring activities.

The site facilitates the majority of the company’s chain handling and inspection services.

They have taken an additional 26,102 square feet of warehouse and an additional 16,532 square feet of outdoor yard space on the Montrose Port estate.

Frank Burns, general manager at InterMoor, added: “Our extended footprint at Montrose Port reflects the enduring relationship we’ve built with the port and the surrounding community.

“This expansion enhances our operational capabilities and highlights our vital role in the energy transition.

“As we continue to innovate and grow, we remain dedicated to achieving the highest standards of client satisfaction and safety standards.”