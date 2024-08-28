Former Dundee loan star Owen Beck heads for English Championship

Dundee favourite Owen Beck will be taking on the English Championship this season after agreeing a loan deal from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old joined the Dark Blues on loan twice last term after a hugely impressive first half of the campaign saw him recalled by the Reds boss Jurgen Klopp amid an injury crisis.

There he made his Premier League debut in a win at Bournemouth.

The flying full-back continued his Dundee form after January before injury ended his season early.

His performances were such that he earned a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year.

Now he’ll be aiming to take the next step in his development at Championship Blackburn Rovers after agreeing a season-long loan deal.

Rovers have enjoyed a positive start to the campaign with seven points picked up in their first three league games.

They did, though, crash out of the League Cup on Tuesday night as managerless League One side Blackpool won 2-1 at Ewood Park.

Blackburn finished 19th in the English second tier last term with manager John Eustace coming in in February after a disappointing start to the campaign.

In more good news for Beck, he was this morning called up to the senior Wales squad for Craig Bellamy’s first matches in charge.