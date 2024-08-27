4-bedroom Angus countryside home for sale for just £200k – but needs ‘substantial’ refurb

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4-bedroom Angus countryside home for sale for just £200k – but needs ‘substantial’ refurb

Willowbrook Cottage is described as a "lifestyle opportunity".

By Andrew Robson
Willowbrook Cottage.
Willowbrook Cottage. Image: Compass Estates

A countryside home in Angus has gone up for sae for just £200,000 – but needs a major refurbishment.

Willowbrook Cottage off the B9113 near Clocksbriggs – three miles from Forfar – is presented as a renovation project.

According to agents Compass Estates, the four-bedroom home requires “substantial refurbishment” which is reflected in the “competitive marketing price” of the home.

The listing says this is “a rare opportunity to own, design and carry out the work to the successful purchaser’s own specific taste”.

The entrance to the Angus cottage
The entrance. Image: Compass Estates
The spacious living room
The spacious living room. Image: Compass Estates
A fireplace sits at the heart of the living space.
A fireplace sits at the heart of the living space. Image: Compass Estates
The dining area.
The dining area. Image: Compass Estates
The kitchen.
The kitchen. Image: Compass Estates
The separate utility room.
The separate utility room. Image: Compass Estates

Willowbrook Cottage features a reception hallway and a spacious living room with a feature fireplace.

The living room leads to the open-plan dining area.

To the side is the kitchen and separate utility area.

There are four double bedrooms including the master with an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom completes the inside of the home.

Outside the property is a large garden and a detached one-car garage.

One bedroom
One bedroom. Image: Compass Estates
Another bedroom
Another bedroom. Image: Compass Estates
There are four bedrooms in total.
There are four bedrooms in total. Image: Compass Estates
The master bedroom.
The master bedroom. Image: Compass Estates
The en-suite.
The en-suite. Image: Compass Estates
The family bathroom.
The family bathroom. Image: Compass Estates
The outdoor space.
The outdoor space. Image: Compass Estates
The garage
The garage. Image: Compass Estates

Compass Estates says Willowbrook Cottage presents a “lifestyle opportunity” and is a “rare find” in the Angus countryside.

Elsewhere in rural Angus, a four-bedroom home near Kirriemuir with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just £270,000.

And across the Tay, a ground-floor flat in central St Andrews has gone on sale for £1.275 million.

