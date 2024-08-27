4-bedroom Angus countryside home for sale for just £200k – but needs ‘substantial’ refurb

A countryside home in Angus has gone up for sae for just £200,000 – but needs a major refurbishment.

Willowbrook Cottage off the B9113 near Clocksbriggs – three miles from Forfar – is presented as a renovation project.

According to agents Compass Estates, the four-bedroom home requires “substantial refurbishment” which is reflected in the “competitive marketing price” of the home.

The listing says this is “a rare opportunity to own, design and carry out the work to the successful purchaser’s own specific taste”.

Willowbrook Cottage features a reception hallway and a spacious living room with a feature fireplace.

The living room leads to the open-plan dining area.

To the side is the kitchen and separate utility area.

There are four double bedrooms including the master with an en-suite shower room.

A family bathroom completes the inside of the home.

Outside the property is a large garden and a detached one-car garage.

Compass Estates says Willowbrook Cottage presents a “lifestyle opportunity” and is a “rare find” in the Angus countryside.

