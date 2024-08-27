Garden flat in St Andrews on sale for £1.275 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Garden flat in St Andrews on sale for £1.275 million

The ground and lower ground floor apartment on Hope Street has an elegant garden room extension.

By Jack McKeown
The flat on Hope Street is at the heart of St Andrews. Image: Rettie.
A ground floor flat in central St Andrews has gone on sale for £1.275 million.

Located on Hope Street, it’s just a few steps from North Street and Market Street in the heart of the Fife coastal town.

The flat has a garden room extension. Image: Rettie.

Designed by architect John Chesser in 1847, the B listed flat has four bedrooms. The drawing room faces west and looks out over Hope Street’s shared central gardens through full height sash-and-case windows.

The drawing room looks over Hope Street. Image: Rettie.

It has an open fireplace inside a carved mantle. Adjacent to the drawing room is the principal bedroom, which is currently used as a home office.

It enjoys views over the garden and has a door to a sunny terrace. The ground floor rooms share a family bathroom.

The garden room is flooded with light. Image: Rettie.

On the lower ground floor a contemporary kitchen opens into a spectacular modern garden room.

Garden room

This has an exposed stone feature wall, three skylights and patio doors to the courtyard.

Also on the lower ground floor are three double bedrooms that share a luxurious shower room.

The kitchen is open plan to the garden room. Image: Rettie.

The walled garden to the rear is a peaceful sanctuary that offers a sheltered retreat from the bustle of St Andrews. At its heart is a paved courtyard with a log burning stove. Beyond the courtyard is an elevated lawn bordered by colourful plants.

The courtyard is a sheltered outdoors area. Image: Rettie.

To the front of the flat is a second courtyard that has access to the street and under-pavement storage. The flat also has access to the private Hope Street Gardens and comes with on-street permit parking.

Along the coast, a flat in Anstruther that was once home to a Tahitian princess is on the market for o/o £359,000.

3B Hope Street, St Andrews is on sale with Rettie for offers over £1.275 million.

Conversation