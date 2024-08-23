Rural Angus 4-bedroom home with sheds, workshop and kennel on sale for just £270k

A four-bedroom rural home near Kirriemuir with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just £270,000.

Tigh Na Madrai, on Cantsmill Farm, is just five miles west of the Angus town.

But the detached cottage offers peace, tranquillity and seclusion in a stunning rural location with spectacular views.

The home also boasts private parking and extensive garden grounds, which are carefully maintained.

Tigh Na Madrai's welcoming entrance hall leads to a living room with a multi-fuel stove.

It has a living room with a multi-fuel stove and a well-appointed galley-style kitchen.

The property’s four bedrooms have storage/wardrobes, and a versatile home office has fitted cabinets.

There is a three-piece bathroom with an overhead shower, and attractive neutral interiors throughout.

Outside are substantial wraparound gardens with multiple sheds, a workshop and a kennel.

There is also a private driveway for off-street parking.

Tigh Na Madrai is being marketed by Thorntons for £270,000.

