Property Rural Angus 4-bedroom home with sheds, workshop and kennel on sale for just £270k The rarely available cottage near Kirriemuir also has a huge garden with breathtaking country views. By Stephen Eighteen August 23 2024, 7:00am August 23 2024, 7:00am The rarely available cottage near Kirriemuir also has a huge garden with breathtaking country views. A four-bedroom rural home near Kirriemuir with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just £270,000. Tigh Na Madrai, on Cantsmill Farm, is just five miles west of the Angus town. But the detached cottage offers peace, tranquillity and seclusion in a stunning rural location with spectacular views. The home also boasts private parking and extensive garden grounds, which are carefully maintained. The home has plenty of private parking. Image: Thorntons A versatile home office has fitted cabinets. Image: Thorntons There are two large triple-aspect conservatories. Image: Thorntons The other conservatory has space for multiple guests. Image: Thorntons There are four bedrooms. Image: Thorntons The three-piece bathroom has an overhead shower. Image: Thorntons The well-appointed galley-style kitchen. Image: Thorntons The living room has a multi-fuel stove. Image: Thorntons Another of the bedrooms. Image: Thorntons There are attractive neutral interiors throughout. Image: Thorntons Tigh Na Madrai's welcoming entrance hall leads to a living room with a multi-fuel stove. It has a living room with a multi-fuel stove and a well-appointed galley-style kitchen. The property's four bedrooms have storage/wardrobes, and a versatile home office has fitted cabinets. There is a three-piece bathroom with an overhead shower, and attractive neutral interiors throughout. Plenty of space for dining outside. Image: Thorntons The gardens are large and well-maintained. Image: Thorntons Trees add to the home's secluded feel. Image: Thorntons There are multiple sheds, a workshop and a kennel. Image: Thorntons The property is in the heart of the countryside. Image: Thorntons Outside are substantial wraparound gardens with multiple sheds, a workshop and a kennel. There is also a private driveway for off-street parking. Tigh Na Madrai is being marketed by Thorntons for £270,000. Elsewhere, a coach house near Inverkeilor with a paddock and 1.5 acres of grounds is for sale for £750,000.
