Home Lifestyle Property

Rural Angus 4-bedroom home with sheds, workshop and kennel on sale for just £270k

The rarely available cottage near Kirriemuir also has a huge garden with breathtaking country views.

By Stephen Eighteen
A four-bedroom rural home near Kirriemuir with sheds, a workshop and a kennel is on the market for just £270,000.

Tigh Na Madrai, on Cantsmill Farm, is just five miles west of the Angus town.

But the detached cottage offers peace, tranquillity and seclusion in a stunning rural location with spectacular views.

The home also boasts private parking and extensive garden grounds, which are carefully maintained.

The home has plenty of private parking. Image: Thorntons
A versatile home office has fitted cabinets. Image: Thorntons
There are two large triple-aspect conservatories. Image: Thorntons
The other conservatory has space for multiple guests. Image: Thorntons
There are four bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
The three-piece bathroom has an overhead shower. Image: Thorntons
The well-appointed galley-style kitchen. Image: Thorntons
The living room has a multi-fuel stove. Image: Thorntons
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
There are attractive neutral interiors throughout. Image: Thorntons

Tigh Na Madrai’s welcoming entrance hall leads to a living room with a multi-fuel stove.

It has a living room with a multi-fuel stove and a well-appointed galley-style kitchen.

The property’s four bedrooms have storage/wardrobes, and a versatile home office has fitted cabinets.

There is a three-piece bathroom with an overhead shower, and attractive neutral interiors throughout.

Plenty of space for dining outside. Image: Thorntons
The gardens are large and well-maintained. Image: Thorntons
Trees add to the home’s secluded feel. Image: Thorntons
There are multiple sheds, a workshop and a kennel. Image: Thorntons
The property is in the heart of the countryside. Image: Thorntons

Outside are substantial wraparound gardens with multiple sheds, a workshop and a kennel.

There is also a private driveway for off-street parking.

Tigh Na Madrai is being marketed by Thorntons for £270,000.

Elsewhere, a coach house near Inverkeilor with a paddock and 1.5 acres of grounds is for sale for £750,000.

Conversation