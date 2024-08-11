£750k Angus coach house with paddock and 1.5 acres of ground for sale

An Angus coach house with a paddock and 1.5 acres of grounds is on the market.

The property near Inverkeilor was modernised in 2013.

It also has a stable block and tack room included.

The listing by agent Yopa describes the home as “a horse lover’s dream”.

The coach house is set in 1.5 acres of gated garden grounds and is accessed by a sweeping driveway.

Inside, the property is entered via a welcome vestibule with original stonework.

The open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen provide a family hub.

It has solid oak flooring, oak skirtings and windows to the front and rear.

The kitchen area has a range of two-tone base and wall units with coordinated worksurfaces.

There is also plenty of space for a dining table and chairs, as well as room for casual dining at the breakfast bar.

Stepping down one step into the lounge area, there is a spacious seating area.

The focal point of the room is a glass living flame gas fireplace set in a media wall including a cinema-style projector television screen system.

There are also bi-fold doors leading to the garden.

A door from the lounge leads to the stairwell, where there is a media cupboard.

There is also a utility room and shower room on this floor.

Completing the ground level are three double bedrooms, each with an en-suite.

The first has three front-facing windows overlooking the garden and a built-in sliding door double walk-in wardrobe.

The other bedrooms have ample space for furnishing with built-in wardrobes and carpeted flooring.

To the end of the hallway, an oak staircase leads to a fourth generous-sized bedroom with two Velux windows and rear-facing windows, as well as an arched front window.

There is also a second family sitting room on the first floor with two Velux windows and a front arched window.

Externally, the sweeping driveway has space for several cars.

There is also a long-length tandem garage with a built-in bar and utility area at the rear with a drinks cooler and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

At the rear of the property is a private courtyard enclosed by a fence and wall.

There is a boiler room store room at the back of the house.

The front garden grounds are mainly laid to lawn with floral plants, shrubs and an array of fruit trees including apples, pears and cherries.

The gated paddock is complete with a stable block and three horse bays and a tack room opposite.

Both have power and light and there is water to the stables.

The home is being marketed for sale by Yopa for offers over £750,000.

