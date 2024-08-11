£750k Angus coach house with paddock and 1.5 acres of ground for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£750k Angus coach house with paddock and 1.5 acres of ground for sale

The property near Inverkeilor was modernised in 2013.

By Ellidh Aitken
The coach house in Angus. Image: Yopa
The coach house in Angus. Image: Yopa

An Angus coach house with a paddock and 1.5 acres of grounds is on the market.

It also has a stable block and tack room included.

The listing by agent Yopa describes the home as “a horse lover’s dream”.

The coach house is set in 1.5 acres of gated garden grounds and is accessed by a sweeping driveway.

The coach house has a gated entry. Image: Yopa
An aerial view of the property. Image: Yopa
The house is a ‘horse lover’s dream’. Image: Yopa

Inside, the property is entered via a welcome vestibule with original stonework.

The open-plan lounge, dining room and kitchen provide a family hub.

It has solid oak flooring, oak skirtings and windows to the front and rear.

The kitchen area has a range of two-tone base and wall units with coordinated worksurfaces.

There is also plenty of space for a dining table and chairs, as well as room for casual dining at the breakfast bar.

Stepping down one step into the lounge area, there is a spacious seating area.

The focal point of the room is a glass living flame gas fireplace set in a media wall including a cinema-style projector television screen system.

There are also bi-fold doors leading to the garden.

The entranceway. Image: Yopa
The open plan living and dining space. Image: Yopa
The dining area. Image: Yopa
There is space for formal and casual dining. Image: Yopa
There is a breakfast bar. Image: Yopa
Another view of the living space. Image: Yopa
The home has been refurbished. Image: Yopa
There are bi-fold doors to the garden. Image: Yopa
The living area. Image: Yopa
The hall to the bedroom wing. Image: Yopa
There is a shower room on the ground floor. Image: Yopa

A door from the lounge leads to the stairwell, where there is a media cupboard.

There is also a utility room and shower room on this floor.

Completing the ground level are three double bedrooms, each with an en-suite.

The first has three front-facing windows overlooking the garden and a built-in sliding door double walk-in wardrobe.

The other bedrooms have ample space for furnishing with built-in wardrobes and carpeted flooring.

To the end of the hallway, an oak staircase leads to a fourth generous-sized bedroom with two Velux windows and rear-facing windows, as well as an arched front window.

There is also a second family sitting room on the first floor with two Velux windows and a front arched window.

The upper living room. Image: Yopa
There is a second living area upstairs. Image: Yopa
One of the bedrooms. Image: Yopa
Each bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Yopa
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Yopa
There are four bedrooms in total. Image: Yopa
Another en-suite. Image: Yopa
Each bedroom has an en-suite. Image: Yopa
Each bedroom has space for a double bed. Image: Yopa
The bedrooms are generously sized. Image: Yopa
There are four en-suite bathrooms. Image: Yopa
The upper bedroom. Image: Yopa
The room has an arched window. Image: Yopa
The final en-suite. Image: Yopa

Externally, the sweeping driveway has space for several cars.

There is also a long-length tandem garage with a built-in bar and utility area at the rear with a drinks cooler and space for a washing machine and tumble dryer.

At the rear of the property is a private courtyard enclosed by a fence and wall.

There is a boiler room store room at the back of the house.

The front garden grounds are mainly laid to lawn with floral plants, shrubs and an array of fruit trees including apples, pears and cherries.

The gated paddock is complete with a stable block and three horse bays and a tack room opposite.

Both have power and light and there is water to the stables.

There is a sweeping driveway. Image: Yopa
The enclosed courtyard. Image: Yopa
The property comes with large grounds. Image: Yopa
There is a paddock. Image: Yopa
The property is in a rural setting. Image: Yopa

The home is being marketed for sale by Yopa for offers over £750,000.

Elsewhere, a modern Angus church conversion is for sale at £220k.

And a Georgian Montrose townhouse with colourful decor that ‘could be turned into B&B or holiday home’ is for sale.

