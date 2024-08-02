Modern Angus church conversion for sale at £220k

A modern Angus church conversion has hit the market for £220,000.

The two-bedroom home on Castle Street in Newtyle is in a former church hall.

Plans were approved to transform the building into three houses in 2019, including two small extensions.

One of those homes is now up for sale.

The main open-plan living space of the property comes with bespoke sliding doors that open onto the garden, along with a feature tiled stone wall.

Also on the ground floor is a utility area and bathroom.

Both double bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The main bedroom has built-in sliding, mirrored wardrobes.

The second bedroom has a single cupboard for extra storage.

There is also a shower room on this level.

Outside there is a fully enclosed, private front garden with a large lawn.

There is also a mono-blocked driveway with space for several cars.

The electric sliding entrance gate is remote-controlled.

The property is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £220,000.

