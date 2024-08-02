Modern Angus church conversion for sale at £220k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Modern Angus church conversion for sale at £220k

The former church hall in Newtyle was turned into three homes.

By Ben MacDonald
Former church goes up for sale in Newtyle
The converted church in Newtyle is for sale. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

A modern Angus church conversion has hit the market for £220,000.

The two-bedroom home on Castle Street in Newtyle is in a former church hall.

Plans were approved to transform the building into three houses in 2019, including two small extensions.

One of those homes is now up for sale.

The main open-plan living space of the property comes with bespoke sliding doors that open onto the garden, along with a feature tiled stone wall.

Also on the ground floor is a utility area and bathroom.

The building was once a church hall. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The entrance. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The open-plan living space. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The living room has a bespoke tiled wall. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
A breakfast bar. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The kitchen. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The bathroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The utility area. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Both double bedrooms are located on the first floor.

The main bedroom has built-in sliding, mirrored wardrobes.

The second bedroom has a single cupboard for extra storage.

There is also a shower room on this level.

The main bedroom. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The room has a built-in wardrobe. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
Bedroom two. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The shower room. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

Outside there is a fully enclosed, private front garden with a large lawn.

There is also a mono-blocked driveway with space for several cars.

The electric sliding entrance gate is remote-controlled.

The garden. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate
The electric gated entrance i at the front of the property. Image: Rosie Fraser Real Estate

The property is being marketed by Rosie Fraser Real Estate for offers over £220,000.

Elsewhere in Angus, a characterful Georgian townhouse in Montrose could be turned into a holiday home or B&B for just £190,000.

Meanwhile, an incredible church conversion in the East Neuk of Fife features a stunning glass walkway.

