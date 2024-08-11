Best pictures as Dundee sea cadets at the helm for 85th birthday celebrations

Dundee Sea Cadets paraded their colours through the city centre on Saturday to mark their 85th birthday.

They were led by the band of the 6th and 7th battalions of the Royal Regiment of Scotland as they marched their colours from Dundee Congregational Church following a service to mark the occasion.

The cadets then gathered at the High School of Dundee where they were joined by local detachments of Army Cadets UK along with local Royal Air Force Air Cadets.

The parade then followed a route past McManus Galleries ending at City Square where they were greeted by the depute lord provost of Dundee Christina Roberts as well as family and friends of those taking part and supporters of TS Duncan, the cadets ship.

The groups were formally inspected before cutting a birthday cake to round off the occasion.

Our photographer Kim Cessford captured the day.

