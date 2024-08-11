Perthshire Pride 2024: Best pictures as crowds enjoy festivities

Crowds descended at Perth’s North Inch on Saturday to celebrate Perthshire Pride 2024.

The park turned into a sea of colour as guests celebrated the LGBTQ+ community.

Perthshire Pride was forced to scale down this year after organisers missed out on £30,000 in funding. This did not deter those in attendance however, with smiles beaming across the venue.

Acts and performers including Scottish TikTok star Cherry West, Tyler McCauley and Nick Shane entertained crowds while there were plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

Before the performances, a march took place through the city centre.

Our photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the best moments from Perthshire Pride 2024.