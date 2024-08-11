Perthshire Pride 2024: Best pictures as crowds enjoy festivities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire Pride 2024: Best pictures as crowds enjoy festivities

The LGBTQ+ event returned to Perth on Saturday, on a smaller scale than previous years.

Perthshire Pride 2024
The parade brought a sea of colour to Perth city centre. Image: Phil Hannah
By Ben MacDonald

Crowds descended at Perth’s North Inch on Saturday to celebrate Perthshire Pride 2024.

The park turned into a sea of colour as guests celebrated the LGBTQ+ community.

Perthshire Pride was forced to scale down this year after organisers missed out on £30,000 in funding. This did not deter those in attendance however, with smiles beaming across the venue.

Acts and performers including Scottish TikTok star Cherry West, Tyler McCauley and Nick Shane entertained crowds while there were plenty of food, drink and crafts stalls to grab a treat from.

Before the performances, a march took place through the city centre.

Our photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture the best moments from Perthshire Pride 2024.

The parade marched down the centre of Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Some thought it was a paw-fect day. Image: Phil Hannah
Marching towards the North Inch park. Image: Phil Hannah
Everyone had smiles on their faces. Image: Phil Hannah
The Perth Drama Club shared their support. Image: Phil Hannah
A short protest didn’t ruin the day. Image: Phil Hannah
A musical display. Image: Phil Hannah
Multiple pride flags were waved. Image: Phil Hannah
It gave those the opportunity to express themselves. Image: Phil Hannah
Enjoying the Perth sunshine. Image: Phil Hannah
Rhythm Wave take part in the parade. Image: Phil Hannah
Watching along. Image: Phil Hannah
Getting ready for the march. Image: Phil Hannah
Iona Morrison and Beatrice Henderson enjoying the event. Image: Phil Hannah
Colourful outfits. Image: Phil Hannah
A number of stalls were set out across the park. Image: Phil Hannah
Anthony Davenport and Keir Davies had a great time. Image: Phil Hannah
The Drag King, Grimmen Evil showing a colourful display. Image: Phil Hannah
Plenty to buy. Image: Phil Hannah
Friends Elizabeth and Modrieanne at North Inch. Image: Phil Hannah
A few dogs should their support. Image: Phil Hannah
RNLI mascot Stormy Stan made an appearance. Image: Phil Hannah
All creatures great and small had a great time. Image: Phil Hannah
Proud to be who you are. Image: Phil Hannah
Smiles all round. Image: Phil Hannah

