3-storey Fife home with incredible sea views for sale at £475k

A three-storey Fife home with incredible sea views has gone up for sale.

The spacious property on the shore at Cellardyke, in the East Neuk, comes with four bedrooms.

The house is situated within a conservation area in one of Fife’s most desirable locations.

Entry to the home is via a hall on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a west-facing dining/sitting room plus a kitchen with a breakfast/dining area, and a further living space.

There is also a separate family-sized shower room and toilet.

Completing the first floor is a home office, a versatile snug area with fitted

storage and a spacious utility room.

Meanwhile, on the second floor is a dual-aspect living room ideal for relaxing with the family or entertaining friends.

One of the main features of this home is the main bedroom featuring exposed wooden beams and an opening onto a terrace offering stunning sea views.

This floor has a further bedroom with fitted wardrobes along with a family bathroom and a separate study.

Outside is a detached shed and a generous garden space leading directly to the seafront.

The property also comes with off-road parking and a garage.

The home may benefit from some refurbishment, meaning the new owners can put their own stamp on it.

Thorntons is marketing the George Street house for sale for offers over £475,000.

