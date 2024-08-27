3-storey Fife home with incredible sea views for sale at £475k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Property

3-storey Fife home with incredible sea views for sale at £475k

The spacious Cellardyke property has four bedrooms.

By Neil Henderson
Stunning views across the Firth of Forth.
Stunning views across the Firth of Forth from the Cellardyke home. image: Thorntons

A three-storey Fife home with incredible sea views has gone up for sale.

The spacious property on the shore at Cellardyke, in the East Neuk, comes with four bedrooms.

The house is situated within a conservation area in one of Fife’s most desirable locations.

Entry to the home is via a hall on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a west-facing dining/sitting room plus a kitchen with a breakfast/dining area, and a further living space.

There is also a separate family-sized shower room and toilet.

Three-storey property set within the Cellardyke conservation area.
The property in Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons
Spectacular views across the Firth of Forth.
Sea views. Image: Thorntons
The house faces directly onto the shoreline
The house on the shoreline at Cellardyke. Image: Thorntons
Family living room.
One of the living areas. Image: Thorntons
Kitchen and breakfast dining area.
The kitchen with a dining area. Image: Thorntons
Dining area.
A separate dining room. Image: Thorntons

Completing the first floor is a home office, a versatile snug area with fitted
storage and a spacious utility room.

Meanwhile, on the second floor is a dual-aspect living room ideal for relaxing with the family or entertaining friends.

One of the main features of this home is the main bedroom featuring exposed wooden beams and an opening onto a terrace offering stunning sea views.

Master bedroom opens out onto a terrace.
The master bedroom with access to the terrace. Image: Thorntons
Shower room.
A shower room. Image: Thorntons
Another of the bedrooms.
Another of the bedrooms. Image: Thorntons
Family sized bathroom .
A family bathroom Image: Thorntons

This floor has a further bedroom with fitted wardrobes along with a family bathroom and a separate study.

Outside is a detached shed and a generous garden space leading directly to the seafront.

The property also comes with off-road parking and a garage.

The home may benefit from some refurbishment, meaning the new owners can put their own stamp on it.

Large garden space leads directly onto the shore.
The large outdoor space. Image: Thorntons
An aerial view do the rear of the property.
An aerial view of the property. Image: Thorntons

Thorntons is marketing the George Street house for sale for offers over £475,000.

A short distance away, The Courier has taken a look at a beautiful Anstruther apartment that was once owned by a Tahitian princess.

Meanwhile, an arts and crafts home near Wormit – which comes with six self-catering units and three acres of land – is for sale at £2.4 million.

