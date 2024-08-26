Beautiful Fife arts and crafts home with 6 luxury self-catering units relisted for sale at £2.4 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Beautiful Fife arts and crafts home with 6 luxury self-catering units relisted for sale at £2.4 million

Nearly three acres of land have now been added to the lot.

By Ellidh Aitken
Sandford House near Wormit. Image: Knight Frank
Sandford House near Wormit. Image: Knight Frank

A beautiful arts and crafts home in Fife with six luxury self-catering units has been relisted for sale at £2.4 million.

Sandford House, near Wormit, also comes with more than three acres of land with planning permission for further buildings.

The home was previously listed for sale at £2.2m but has increased in price with the land added on.

Agents Knight Frank say the current owners have “have created a wonderful opportunity for the next ownership” while operating the venue as a “thriving five-star holiday destination”.

Sandford House is up for sale at £2.4m. Image: Knight Frank
Outside the main house. Image: Knight Frank
The main house acts as the owners’ house, while there are also six self-catering units. Image: Knight Frank

The listing says the building has been fully restored, in keeping with the arts and crafts style, and is “stunningly presented”.

It adds: “This is a unique opportunity for purchasers to acquire a magnificent B-listed period property in the most unique of locations, with the ability to deliver strong operational returns going forward.”

The property is one of just two Scottish homes designed by architect Baillie Scott and was completed in 1902.

It was purchased by owners Evelyn and Ralph Webster in 2010 and has since been completely overhauled.

The cottages have been operational for the last decade, while the detached coach house was constructed and started trading in 2019.

The current owners have achieved gross incomes of more than £225,000 through the self-catering units.

The Coach House, one of the self-catering properties Image: Knight Frank
Another of the holiday apartments, Lady Bluebell. Image: Knight Frank
The view from the property. Image: Knight Frank

All furniture, fixtures and fittings required for the operation of the self-catering cottages would be included in the sale price, though personal items and furniture within the main house would be excluded.

Sandford House itself acts as the owners’ house and has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a family room and two further living rooms.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, a home office and the main bedroom with en-suite.

The attic room on the second floor could be used as a further bedroom or family space.

The entrance to Sandford House. Image: Knight Frank
The home has been recently renovated. Image: Knight Frank
One of the living rooms. Image: Knight Frank
There is a family room and two further living rooms. Image: Knight Frank
The current owners have lived in the property since 2010. Image: Knight Frank
The dining area. Image: Knight Frank
There is an open-plan dining kitchen. Image: Knight Frank
The kitchen. Image: Knight Frank
The home has been fully restored. Image: Knight Frank
The main house has two bathrooms. Image: Knight Frank
One of the four bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
There are four bedrooms, with the potential to create a fifth. Image: Knight Frank

There are six self-catering properties – Red Squirrel Apartment, Lady Bluebell, The Giddy Limit, Baillie Scott, Valentines and The Coach House – with a combined fourteen bedrooms.

There are also outhouses including a BBQ hut, workshop, garage and treehouse.

The Wormit home comes with two plots of land divided into one 1.5-acre plot with planning for three individual homes, and a two-acre paddock with planning for a large residential home with a pond and garage.

Inside the Red Squirrel apartment. Image: Knight Frank
The Red Squirrel kitchen. Image: Knight Frank
The Red Squirrel has one bedroom. Image: Knight Frank
The bathroom in the Red Squirrel. Image: Knight Frank
Inside the Lady Bluebell apartment. Image: Knight Frank
The sitting area inside Lady Bluebell. Image: Knight Frank
One of the two bedrooms in the Valentines apartment. Image: Knight Frank
The Valentines bathroom. Image: Knight Frank
There is also an outside sitting area in Valentines. Image: Knight Frank
Inside The Giddy Limit. Image: Knight Frank
One of the three Giddy Limit bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
Inside the Baillie Scott apartment. Image: Knight Frank
The apartment is named after the architect Baillie Scott. Image: Knight Frank
One of the Baillie Scott bedrooms. Image: Knight Frank
The second Baillie Scott bedroom. Image: Knight Frank
The Coach House apartment. Image: Knight Frank
The Coach House is the newest detached cottage. Image: Knight Frank
The dining and kitchen areas in The Coach House. Image: Knight Frank
Outside The Coach House. Image: Knight Frank
There are also several outhouses, including a BBQ hut. Image: Knight Frank

Elsewhere in Fife, two apartments in Upper Largo have been transformed from derelict to dream homes.

And an outstanding new home near St Andrews with an indoor pool, spa, and rooftop terrace is up for sale for £1.45m.

