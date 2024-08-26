Beautiful Fife arts and crafts home with 6 luxury self-catering units relisted for sale at £2.4 million

A beautiful arts and crafts home in Fife with six luxury self-catering units has been relisted for sale at £2.4 million.

Sandford House, near Wormit, also comes with more than three acres of land with planning permission for further buildings.

The home was previously listed for sale at £2.2m but has increased in price with the land added on.

Agents Knight Frank say the current owners have “have created a wonderful opportunity for the next ownership” while operating the venue as a “thriving five-star holiday destination”.

The listing says the building has been fully restored, in keeping with the arts and crafts style, and is “stunningly presented”.

It adds: “This is a unique opportunity for purchasers to acquire a magnificent B-listed period property in the most unique of locations, with the ability to deliver strong operational returns going forward.”

The property is one of just two Scottish homes designed by architect Baillie Scott and was completed in 1902.

It was purchased by owners Evelyn and Ralph Webster in 2010 and has since been completely overhauled.

The cottages have been operational for the last decade, while the detached coach house was constructed and started trading in 2019.

The current owners have achieved gross incomes of more than £225,000 through the self-catering units.

All furniture, fixtures and fittings required for the operation of the self-catering cottages would be included in the sale price, though personal items and furniture within the main house would be excluded.

Sandford House itself acts as the owners’ house and has an open-plan kitchen and dining area, a family room and two further living rooms.

On the first floor, there are two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, a home office and the main bedroom with en-suite.

The attic room on the second floor could be used as a further bedroom or family space.

There are six self-catering properties – Red Squirrel Apartment, Lady Bluebell, The Giddy Limit, Baillie Scott, Valentines and The Coach House – with a combined fourteen bedrooms.

There are also outhouses including a BBQ hut, workshop, garage and treehouse.

The Wormit home comes with two plots of land divided into one 1.5-acre plot with planning for three individual homes, and a two-acre paddock with planning for a large residential home with a pond and garage.

Elsewhere in Fife, two apartments in Upper Largo have been transformed from derelict to dream homes.

And an outstanding new home near St Andrews with an indoor pool, spa, and rooftop terrace is up for sale for £1.45m.