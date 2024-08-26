Ewan McGregor orchestrates singsong in ‘special’ visit to Kinross hospice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor orchestrates singsong in ‘special’ visit to Kinross hospice

"We are truly grateful to him for his continued support."

By Kieran Webster
Ewan Mcgregor with Teddy Temple and mum Ceitidh
Ewan McGregor with Teddy Temple and mum Ceitidh. Image: Chas

Film star Ewan McGregor has made a “special” visit to a Kinross children’s hospice.

McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead dropped in at Rachel House last week.

His brother Colin also visited the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) facility with his wife Sarah.

 Freya Hunter and family meet Ewan and Mary
Freya Hunter and family meet Ewan and Mary. Image: Chas

During the visit, the Star Wars actor met five children with life-shortening conditions and was given a tour of the facility.

The charity provides care and support to children who may die young and their families.

McGregor chatted with parents to learn about the illnesses and treated families and staff to an impromptu singsong in the lounge area.

Ewan McGregor ‘privileged’ to meet Kinross hospice staff

He said afterwards: “I was delighted to return to Rachel House in Kinross to meet some of the children and families supported by the charity and hear first-hand about the amazing work Chas does to help families of children with life-shortening conditions.

“It was also a privilege to meet the wonderful staff and volunteers at the hospice.”

The hospice’s CEO Rami Okasha said: “Ewan is a long-time friend of Chas, having first established a relationship with us in the 90s when Rachel House first opened.

Ewan McGregor with Rachel House staff.
McGregor with Rachel House staff. Image: Chas

“We are truly grateful to him for his continued support and for making the time for this special visit this week.

“We were able to explain to Ewan and his family members that three children a week die in Scotland from an incurable condition and that demand for our services is growing.

“Over the course of the last year, Chas directly supported 419 babies, children and young people across the country, and hundreds more in hospital.

“We provide support for the whole family – parents and siblings – and have supported nearly 2,000 family members of seriously ill children this year.”

The charity has recently launched a fundraising campaign called “The Way We Care Appeal“.

It celebrates the dedication of Chas nurses who have contributed over 80,000 hours of specialist care over the last year.

The Crieff-born actor has been making stops throughout Tayside since recently moving to the Carse of Gowrie.

This has included a visit to Heather Street Food in Dundee and appearing at the Crieff Highland gathering.

