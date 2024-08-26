Ewan McGregor orchestrates singsong in ‘special’ visit to Kinross hospice

Film star Ewan McGregor has made a “special” visit to a Kinross children’s hospice.

McGregor and his wife Mary Elizabeth Winstead dropped in at Rachel House last week.

His brother Colin also visited the Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas) facility with his wife Sarah.

During the visit, the Star Wars actor met five children with life-shortening conditions and was given a tour of the facility.

The charity provides care and support to children who may die young and their families.

McGregor chatted with parents to learn about the illnesses and treated families and staff to an impromptu singsong in the lounge area.

Ewan McGregor ‘privileged’ to meet Kinross hospice staff

He said afterwards: “I was delighted to return to Rachel House in Kinross to meet some of the children and families supported by the charity and hear first-hand about the amazing work Chas does to help families of children with life-shortening conditions.

“It was also a privilege to meet the wonderful staff and volunteers at the hospice.”

The hospice’s CEO Rami Okasha said: “Ewan is a long-time friend of Chas, having first established a relationship with us in the 90s when Rachel House first opened.

“We are truly grateful to him for his continued support and for making the time for this special visit this week.

“We were able to explain to Ewan and his family members that three children a week die in Scotland from an incurable condition and that demand for our services is growing.

“Over the course of the last year, Chas directly supported 419 babies, children and young people across the country, and hundreds more in hospital.

“We provide support for the whole family – parents and siblings – and have supported nearly 2,000 family members of seriously ill children this year.”

The charity has recently launched a fundraising campaign called “The Way We Care Appeal“.

It celebrates the dedication of Chas nurses who have contributed over 80,000 hours of specialist care over the last year.

The Crieff-born actor has been making stops throughout Tayside since recently moving to the Carse of Gowrie.

This has included a visit to Heather Street Food in Dundee and appearing at the Crieff Highland gathering.