Ewan McGregor makes star appearance at Crieff Highland Gathering

Ewan McGregor returned to his home town for the Crieff Highland Gathering on Sunday.

The Hollywood star joined thousands of other people in Crieff’s Market Park for the annual event.

McGregor, 53, was born in the town and has been reacquainting himself with the area since buying a £2m property in the Carse of Gowrie last year.

In May he said he wanted to “arrange a premiere” in Crieff after a plan for a new cinema in the town was given the green light.

And on Sunday the Star Wars actor joined his brother Colin for the gathering.

Donning a green waistcoat, red and green tartan kilt and sporran, McGregor looked relaxed as he posed for photos while enjoying the festivities in his hometown.

McGregor may have bought his traditional Scottish garb from Crieff shop House of Tartan, which was recently acquired by ScotlandShop as he and his actor uncle, Denis Lawson, are known customers of the East High Street store.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has wasted no time getting to know the people and places around him after his move to the area.

Fans may even see inside his Glencarse mansion when it is featured in a new TV show.

The Trainspotting favourite is embarking on a motorbike ride from his Perthshire home to England via Scandinavia for Apple TV+.

Ewan McGregor not the only attraction at Crieff Highland Gathering

This year’s gathering included running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights, light field competitions and the tug o’ war.

It also featured piping performances throughout the day, including the salute to the chieftain and the customary massed pipe bands finale.

This year’s chieftain was retired local teacher Ronald Clark, a renowned piping instructor and judge.