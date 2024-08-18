Ewan McGregor makes star appearance at Crieff Highland Gathering

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ewan McGregor makes star appearance at Crieff Highland Gathering

The Hollywood star donned a green waistcoat, kilt and sporran for the occasion.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Ewan McGregor returned to his home town for the Crieff Highland Gathering on Sunday.

The Hollywood star joined thousands of other people in Crieff’s Market Park for the annual event.

McGregor, 53, was born in the town and has been reacquainting himself with the area since buying a £2m property in the Carse of Gowrie last year.

In May he said he wanted to “arrange a premiere” in Crieff after a plan for a new cinema in the town was given the green light.

And on Sunday the Star Wars actor joined his brother Colin for the gathering.

Donning a green waistcoat, red and green tartan kilt and sporran, McGregor looked relaxed as he posed for photos while enjoying the festivities in his hometown.

Ewan and brother Colin enjoy the Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The pair were happy to pose for pictures. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

McGregor may have bought his traditional Scottish garb from Crieff shop House of Tartan, which was recently acquired by ScotlandShop as he and his actor uncle, Denis Lawson, are known customers of the East High Street store.

The Obi-Wan Kenobi actor has wasted no time getting to know the people and places around him after his move to the area.

Fans may even see inside his Glencarse mansion when it is featured in a new TV show.

The Trainspotting favourite is embarking on a motorbike ride from his Perthshire home to England via Scandinavia for Apple TV+.

Ewan McGregor not the only attraction at Crieff Highland Gathering

This year’s gathering included running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights, light field competitions and the tug o’ war.

It also featured piping performances throughout the day, including the salute to the chieftain and the customary massed pipe bands finale.

This year’s chieftain was retired local teacher Ronald Clark, a renowned piping instructor and judge.

