Home News Perth & Kinross

New owners for Crieff tartan shop that kitted out Ewan McGregor

Star Wars hero Ewan McGregor is a customer of House of Tartan on Crieff High Street

By Morag Lindsay
Ewan McGregor in kilt on one side, Anna White on tartan throne on the other
House of Tartan's new owner Anna White hopes to welcome Ewan McGregor back to the Crieff shop.

A Crieff tartan shop that counts Ewan McGregor among its fans is staying safely in the town after a change of ownership.

House of Tartan has been acquired by ScotlandShop.

And bosses say they are committed to working with the Crieff community and expanding the business in the future.

House of Tartan’s satisfied customers include Crieff’s own Ewan McGregor and his actor uncle Denis Lawson.

The Star Wars legends posed with staff when Ewan was being kitted out in a kilt a few years ago.

Snapshot of Ewan McGregor smiling with Morag Mair in House of Tartan, Crieff
Ewan McGregor in the Crieff tartan shop with Morag Mair. Image: House of Tartan

Writing on the company’s website House of Tartan new bosses, say: “Our fabulous Morag, who you will meet if you come in store, welcomed local man and international star, Ewan McGregor, in for a kilt.

“Ewan was born in Crieff and now has a home in the nearby Carse of Gowrie.”

They go on: “Ewan is a big supporter of the drive for a new cinema in Crieff which is just a few doors up from the shop. So we are very excited to see this renovation and transformation of East High Street.”

Business as usual at Crieff tartan shop

The business, which employs nine people, also runs the world’s first tartan database.

It has been based in Crieff since 2017 when it outgrew its former premises in Comrie.

Ewan McGregor and parents in tartan
Ewan McGregor rocking tartan with mum Carol and dad Jim at Crieff Highland Games. Image: Graeme Hart/John Lindsay/Shutterstock

Anna White, founder and managing director of Duns-based ScotlandShop, said the purchase made perfect sense.

“We want to keep the heart of the business – the same people, the same place – but to bring it into our family, and build on that,” she said.

The Crieff tartan shop is currently being refurbished.

An old office space has become a new tailoring area.

And the restoration has uncovered historic wood panelling under the plasterboard, which dates back to the days when the shop was Frank Thomson’s, the ironmongers.

House of Tartan exterior with red paintwork and tartan outfits in window
The House of Tartan shop on Crieff High Street. Image: House of Tartan.

The works are due to be completed by July.

But Anna insists it’s business as usual until then.

“We felt it was really important to keep the shop open while the works were being carried out,” she said.

“We didn’t want people to think we were shutting down.”

Tartan shop is part of Crieff community

Anna said she has enjoyed getting to know other local businesses, such as Glenturret and Crieff Hydro, as well as representatives from the Crieff Gathering.

Anna White in tartan jacket holding lengths of tartan cloth
Anna White. Image: House of Tartan.

“We’re just really excited about becoming part of the Crieff community,” she said.

“Like all high streets, it’s not easy at the moment. But everyone in Crieff has been so welcoming and helpful.”

House of Tartan makes its own garments and other products in-house.

Anna says the team can also custom-design tartans for special occasions.

The Doddie’5 tartan, created for the late Doddie Weir’s charitable foundation, is a ScotlandShop creation.

The company has also designed tartans for tennis legend Billie Jean-King and the Royal Lyceum Theatre.

Conversation