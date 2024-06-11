Flumes at Perth Leisure Pool suddenly close for ‘essential maintenance’

The flumes at Perth Leisure Pool have been suddenly closed for ‘essential maintenance’.

The flumes were closed on Tuesday and it is not yet known when they will re-open.

The leisure pool along with other facilities remain open.

A post on social media states: “Unfortunately, the flumes will be closed today (11/06/2024) due to essential maintenance.

“Contractors are visiting today and we will provide a further update tomorrow.

“The Leisure Pool, wild water, tiger slide and monkey jungle all remain open as normal today, as well as the training pool, health suite and gym.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Perth Leisure Pool was last closed for four days due to “ongoing plant issues” in April.

The training pool and health suite remained open as normal at that time.

Courier campaign to save Perth’s leisure facilities

At the beginning of this year, Perth and Kinross Council proposed closing Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre and merging them into one facility.

Councillors voted to reject a proposal which would not have included a leisure pool in Perth.

A Courier campaign has been set up to amplify local voices to protect Perth’s leisure facilities.