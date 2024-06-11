Flumes at Perth Leisure Pool suddenly close for ‘essential maintenance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Flumes at Perth Leisure Pool suddenly close for ‘essential maintenance’

It's the second time they've shut in the last few months.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The flumes at Perth Leisure Pool have been suddenly closed for ‘essential maintenance’.

The flumes were closed on Tuesday and it is not yet known when they will re-open.

The leisure pool along with other facilities remain open.

Perth Leisure Pool exterior with flumes.
The flumes at Perth Leisure Pool are closed for maintenance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A post on social media states: “Unfortunately, the flumes will be closed today  (11/06/2024) due to essential maintenance.

“Contractors are visiting today and we will provide a further update tomorrow.

“The Leisure Pool, wild water, tiger slide and monkey jungle all remain open as normal today, as well as the training pool, health suite and gym.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

Perth Leisure Pool was last closed for four days due to “ongoing plant issues” in April.

The training pool and health suite remained open as normal at that time.

Courier campaign to save Perth’s leisure facilities

At the beginning of this year, Perth and Kinross Council proposed closing Perth Leisure Pool, Dewars Centre and Bell’s Sports Centre and merging them into one facility.

Councillors voted to reject a proposal which would not have included a leisure pool in Perth.

Courier campaign has been set up to amplify local voices to protect Perth’s leisure facilities.

