Firefighters tackle car blaze near Scottish Vintage Bus Museum in Fife

Firefighters are currently battling a car blaze near the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum outside Dunfermline.

The fire service were called to the incident near Balmule House shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon.

One appliance has been sent to the scene from Dunfermline fire station.

Pictures posted online show the vehicle, believed to be a SUV, engulfed in flames.

There are no reports of any injuries at this stage.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to a one vehicle fire at 1:54pm.

“We have sent one appliance to the scene from Dunfermline.

“We are still at the scene.”