Fife Firefighters tackle car blaze near Scottish Vintage Bus Museum in Fife The fire service were called to the incident shortly before 2pm Sunday afternoon. By Laura Devlin August 18 2024, 3:06pm August 18 2024, 3:06pm Share Firefighters tackle car blaze near Scottish Vintage Bus Museum in Fife Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5061708/car-fire-near-scottish-vintage-bus-museum/ Copy Link 1 comment The car on fire. Image: fifejammerlocations.com. Firefighters are currently battling a car blaze near the Scottish Vintage Bus Museum outside Dunfermline. The fire service were called to the incident near Balmule House shortly before 2pm on Sunday afternoon. One appliance has been sent to the scene from Dunfermline fire station. Pictures posted online show the vehicle, believed to be a SUV, engulfed in flames. There are no reports of any injuries at this stage. A spokesperson for the fire service said: “We were called to a one vehicle fire at 1:54pm. “We have sent one appliance to the scene from Dunfermline. “We are still at the scene.”
