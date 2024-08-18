Police probe fire at Fife primary school days before new term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Police probe fire at Fife primary school days before new term

Emergency services were called to Lumphinnans Primary School in Cowdenbeath on Sunday morning.

By Laura Devlin
Lumphinnans Primary School
Lumphinnans Primary School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A “series of small fires” have been set in the basement of a Fife primary school.

Firefighters were called to Lumphinnans Primary, in Cowdenbeath, on Sunday morning following reports of a blaze at the school.

Three appliances were sent to scene and spent a little under a hour at the incident.

Police were also in attendance.

The fire comes just three days before the new school year is due to start.

School thanks community for support

A statement on the school’s Facebook page said: “We have been alerted to an incident where a series of small fires were set underneath the school in the basement spaces.

“Janitorial staff, fire service and police all acted promptly to prevent any significant damage to the building.

“We are working closely with Fife Council to resolve all damage caused and plan to open on Wednesday as scheduled.”

They added: “Any information surrounding those responsible for the damage should be provided to Police Scotland.

“We want to thank the Lumphinnans community for their ongoing support.”

Emergency services at the scene on Sunday morning. Image: fifejammerlocations.com.

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “We were in attendance at Lumphinnans Primary School.

“We got the call at 11.37am and sent three appliances. These were sent from Lochgelly and Dunfermline.

“We left the scene at 12.34pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.35am to a report of a fire at a school on Main Street, Lumphinnans.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The latest incident is the second time this year the school has been hit by a fire.

In February, the school’s literacy shed in the nursery garden was destroyed in a blaze  described as headteacher Ailsa Swankie as “devastating”.

