Police probe fire at Fife primary school days before new term

A “series of small fires” have been set in the basement of a Fife primary school.

Firefighters were called to Lumphinnans Primary, in Cowdenbeath, on Sunday morning following reports of a blaze at the school.

Three appliances were sent to scene and spent a little under a hour at the incident.

Police were also in attendance.

The fire comes just three days before the new school year is due to start.

School thanks community for support

A statement on the school’s Facebook page said: “We have been alerted to an incident where a series of small fires were set underneath the school in the basement spaces.

“Janitorial staff, fire service and police all acted promptly to prevent any significant damage to the building.

“We are working closely with Fife Council to resolve all damage caused and plan to open on Wednesday as scheduled.”

They added: “Any information surrounding those responsible for the damage should be provided to Police Scotland.

“We want to thank the Lumphinnans community for their ongoing support.”

A spokesperson for the fire service added: “We were in attendance at Lumphinnans Primary School.

“We got the call at 11.37am and sent three appliances. These were sent from Lochgelly and Dunfermline.

“We left the scene at 12.34pm.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 11.35am to a report of a fire at a school on Main Street, Lumphinnans.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. No one was injured.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

The latest incident is the second time this year the school has been hit by a fire.

In February, the school’s literacy shed in the nursery garden was destroyed in a blaze described as headteacher Ailsa Swankie as “devastating”.