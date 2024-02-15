Fife primary school headteacher saddened after fire destroys literacy shed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife primary school headteacher saddened after fire destroys literacy shed

The Lumphinnans school head said the fire was "devastating for the children".

By Ben MacDonald
Lumphinnans Primary School
Lumphinnans Primary School's literacy shed was destroyed in the fire. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The headteacher of a Fife primary school has shared her sadness after a fire was started in one of its gardens.

Ailsa Swankie, headteacher at Lumphinnans Primary School, confirmed that a large fire was started at the nursery garden on Tuesday night.

The blaze destroyed the school’s literacy shed that was situated in the garden.

Ms Swankie said: “The fire has destroyed the shed and all the resources that were in there, which is devastating for the children and the rest of the school community.

“The fire service attended yesterday to make sure the area is safe and we will work to make sure the garden is tidied for children returning to school on Monday.

The school's literacy shed was destroyed
Lumphinnans Primary School’s literacy shed was destroyed by the fire. Image: Fife Council

“Police are also investigating the incident.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed an appliance attended the school just after 2pm on Wednesday. Firefighters departed soon after.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

