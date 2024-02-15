Fife primary school headteacher saddened after fire destroys literacy shed

The headteacher of a Fife primary school has shared her sadness after a fire was started in one of its gardens.

Ailsa Swankie, headteacher at Lumphinnans Primary School, confirmed that a large fire was started at the nursery garden on Tuesday night.

The blaze destroyed the school’s literacy shed that was situated in the garden.

Ms Swankie said: “The fire has destroyed the shed and all the resources that were in there, which is devastating for the children and the rest of the school community.

“The fire service attended yesterday to make sure the area is safe and we will work to make sure the garden is tidied for children returning to school on Monday.

“Police are also investigating the incident.”

Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed an appliance attended the school just after 2pm on Wednesday. Firefighters departed soon after.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.