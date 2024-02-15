5 other sites Dundee considered for new stadium – including Eden Project land

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

5 other sites Dundee considered for new stadium – including Eden Project land

The details emerged in planning permission in principle documents submitted to Dundee City Council.

By Marc Deanie
New artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.
New artist's impression of Dundee FC's Camperdown stadium.

Dundee explored five new stadium sites before choosing Camperdown Park – including the former gasworks earmarked for the Eden Project.

The Dark Blues – set to leave Dens Park – considered building a new ground on the East Dock Street land where the £130 million attraction will be located.

Dee also weighed up stadium projects at two separate sites in Caird Park – including where the Regional Performance Centre for Sport was eventually built – along with sites at Drumgeith and land adjacent to St John’s High School, between Harefield and Clepington roads.

The details emerged in planning permission in principle documents submitted to Dundee City Council.

Sites Dundee FC considered before Camperdown.

Council flagged Camperdown site

Dundee, who could move to Camperdown in 2025, said: “It was found that none of the options explored provide a suitable mix of size, availability, accessibility and sensitivity to neighbouring activity.

“As they had been consulted during the process, Dundee City Council (DCC) were aware of DFC’s search for new grounds, and when the proposed site at Camperdown became available, the council actively flagged it to the club, advising that they would look favourably on an application to locate a football stadium at this site.”

Dundee also lifted the lid on the financial challenges brought by Dens Park – the club’s home since 1899 – and the impact of new match-day parking rules.

Dens difficulties

The Premiership side said: “Each year, it is becoming more and more difficult to satisfy building standards at Dens during their annual stadium safety inspections.

“DCC is now openly asking how long the club can sustain the existing stadium at Dens Park, mindful of regulatory standards.

“Additional issues currently imposed, on the club, relating to its effective operation and finances, are the new parking restrictions imposed by DCC, which severely impact on their ability to facilitate supporter and visitor parking and operate matches, together with showcasing live events, as TV vans/trucks have no reasonable way to park adjacent to the stadium.

Concept image of Dundee's new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects
Concept image of Dundee’s new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects

“Stadium rental and energy costs over the past two seasons have costed the club £481.804 and that is without the additional investment to keep Dens in line with regulations to satisfy building standards.

“It’s the applicant’s conclusion that the failure of DFC to move to a new stadium within a reasonable time frame will result in the club having no choice but to invest a significant amount of money to satisfy building standards in order to pass their annual stadium safety inspections.

“This would currently appear as an abortive investment, which just ‘props’ up the club on a temporary basis, without properly investing in its future.”

