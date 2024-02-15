5 other sites Dundee considered for new stadium – including Eden Project land

Dundee explored five new stadium sites before choosing Camperdown Park – including the former gasworks earmarked for the Eden Project.

The Dark Blues – set to leave Dens Park – considered building a new ground on the East Dock Street land where the £130 million attraction will be located.

Dee also weighed up stadium projects at two separate sites in Caird Park – including where the Regional Performance Centre for Sport was eventually built – along with sites at Drumgeith and land adjacent to St John’s High School, between Harefield and Clepington roads.

The details emerged in planning permission in principle documents submitted to Dundee City Council.

Council flagged Camperdown site

Dundee, who could move to Camperdown in 2025, said: “It was found that none of the options explored provide a suitable mix of size, availability, accessibility and sensitivity to neighbouring activity.

“As they had been consulted during the process, Dundee City Council (DCC) were aware of DFC’s search for new grounds, and when the proposed site at Camperdown became available, the council actively flagged it to the club, advising that they would look favourably on an application to locate a football stadium at this site.”

Dundee also lifted the lid on the financial challenges brought by Dens Park – the club’s home since 1899 – and the impact of new match-day parking rules.

Dens difficulties

The Premiership side said: “Each year, it is becoming more and more difficult to satisfy building standards at Dens during their annual stadium safety inspections.

“DCC is now openly asking how long the club can sustain the existing stadium at Dens Park, mindful of regulatory standards.

“Additional issues currently imposed, on the club, relating to its effective operation and finances, are the new parking restrictions imposed by DCC, which severely impact on their ability to facilitate supporter and visitor parking and operate matches, together with showcasing live events, as TV vans/trucks have no reasonable way to park adjacent to the stadium.

“Stadium rental and energy costs over the past two seasons have costed the club £481.804 and that is without the additional investment to keep Dens in line with regulations to satisfy building standards.

“It’s the applicant’s conclusion that the failure of DFC to move to a new stadium within a reasonable time frame will result in the club having no choice but to invest a significant amount of money to satisfy building standards in order to pass their annual stadium safety inspections.

“This would currently appear as an abortive investment, which just ‘props’ up the club on a temporary basis, without properly investing in its future.”