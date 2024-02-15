Former lawyer accused in Perth court of threatening to burn down Jeremy Corbyn’s office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former lawyer accused in Perth court of threatening to burn down Jeremy Corbyn’s office

Matthew Sylvestre's case called at Perth Sheriff Court and was continued without plea.

By Gordon Currie
Sylvestre is accused of threatening to burn down the office of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (pictured). Image: PA.
Sylvestre is accused of threatening to burn down the office of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (pictured). Image: PA.

A former lawyer has been accused of threatening to burn down the office of Jeremy Corbyn MP and impersonating Scotland’s Chief Constable.

Matthew Sylvestre appeared in the dock at Perth Sheriff Court to face two charges, including one of causing fear or alarm by threatening the former Labour Party leader.

Sylvestre, from Victoria Place, Buckie, allegedly acted in a threatening or abusive manner at his home on December 19 2021 by sending a threatening email to the office of the Right Hon Jeremy Corbyn MP.

The 59-year-old is alleged to have “used abusive language and implied you were going to burn down his office.”

The other charge alleges that on December 16 2021 he stalked former Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone by sending him a menacing postcard.

Chief Constable Iain Livingstone
Chief Constable Iain Livingstone.

He is alleged to have engaged in a course of conduct which caused fear or alarm by sending the card, stating George Baigrie would contact the country’s top police officer from Perth Prison.

Sylvestre allegedly then wrote to Baigrie in jail while pretending to be Mr Livingstone and disclosing the police officer’s address to the prisoner.

Case delay

Solicitor John McLaughlin, for Sylvestre, told the court on Thursday his client would not enter a plea until he had been assessed by a psychiatrist.

He said there is CCTV from WH Smith which has not yet been reviewed and asked the court to continue the case for two months to allow reports by the defence and the Crown to be completed.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer told the court she had no opposition to the case being put back without Sylvestre entering a plea.

She said: “The Crown are continuing a few inquiries regarding additional evidence which may add a witness or two but it shouldn’t cause too many difficulties.”

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC continued the case to another first diet.

