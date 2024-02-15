Parents fume as broken lights cause ‘utter chaos’ outside Dundee primary school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parents fume as broken lights cause ‘utter chaos’ outside Dundee primary school

Parents took it upon themselves to help pupils cross the road.

By Andrew Robson
The broken lights on Ancrum Road outside the Dundee Primary School
The broken lights on Ancrum Road. Image: Ainslie Dobson

Broken traffic lights were causing “chaos” outside a Dundee primary school on Thursday morning.

Amid the foggy weather and a lack of crossing guards parents took it upon themselves to help pupils cross the road outside Ancrum Road Primary School in Lochee.

Parents accused the council and Tayside Contracts of playing with children’s lives as safety concerns grew.

It comes as Dundee City Council said the lights were damaged during a recent road traffic collision.

‘They’re playing chicken with kids lives’

Ainslie Dobson, whose daughter is in Primary 7, described the “utter chaos” outside the school on Thursday morning.

He said: “At quarter-to-nine this morning it was utter chaos outside the school.

“The lights weren’t working and there were no lollipop men in sight.

“The kids were left to cross the road by themselves – it’s not on.

Pictures showed the broken lights at the Ancrum Road Primary School.
Pictures showed the broken lights at the school. Image: Ainslie Dobson

“Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts are playing chicken with kids’ lives.”

Ainslie says there has been no sign of crossing guards outside the school for several weeks.

Broken lights ‘an accident waiting to happen’ at Ancrum Road Primary School

Another concerned parent contacted The Courier shortly after 9am on Thursday.

Upset and angry, they said: “At this time in the morning it must be one of the worst roads in Dundee.

“Some parents, including myself, took it upon themselves to act as makeshift crossing guards.

“No one from the school was out helping – the whole situation is an accident waiting to happen.”

Tayside Contacts has ‘no intention’ of removing crossings

A spokesperson for Tayside Contracts said: “It came to our attention earlier today that the light control crossing on Ancrum Road at the school gate was not operational.

“This was immediately reported to Dundee City Council.

“The two crossing points are temporarily not covered, which has been communicated to parents by the school.

“Tayside Contracts has no intention of permanently removing the resources from the two established crossings.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The lights at the school side were put out of operation due to damage sustained by a road collision and specialist contractors are working to install a new set as soon as possible.

“We would ask families to show extra caution in the meantime.”

