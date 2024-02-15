Parents fume as broken lights cause ‘utter chaos’ outside Dundee primary school

Broken traffic lights were causing “chaos” outside a Dundee primary school on Thursday morning.

Amid the foggy weather and a lack of crossing guards parents took it upon themselves to help pupils cross the road outside Ancrum Road Primary School in Lochee.

Parents accused the council and Tayside Contracts of playing with children’s lives as safety concerns grew.

It comes as Dundee City Council said the lights were damaged during a recent road traffic collision.

‘They’re playing chicken with kids lives’

Ainslie Dobson, whose daughter is in Primary 7, described the “utter chaos” outside the school on Thursday morning.

He said: “At quarter-to-nine this morning it was utter chaos outside the school.

“The lights weren’t working and there were no lollipop men in sight.

“The kids were left to cross the road by themselves – it’s not on.

“Dundee City Council and Tayside Contracts are playing chicken with kids’ lives.”

Ainslie says there has been no sign of crossing guards outside the school for several weeks.

Broken lights ‘an accident waiting to happen’ at Ancrum Road Primary School

Another concerned parent contacted The Courier shortly after 9am on Thursday.

Upset and angry, they said: “At this time in the morning it must be one of the worst roads in Dundee.

“Some parents, including myself, took it upon themselves to act as makeshift crossing guards.

“No one from the school was out helping – the whole situation is an accident waiting to happen.”

Tayside Contacts has ‘no intention’ of removing crossings

A spokesperson for Tayside Contracts said: “It came to our attention earlier today that the light control crossing on Ancrum Road at the school gate was not operational.

“This was immediately reported to Dundee City Council.

“The two crossing points are temporarily not covered, which has been communicated to parents by the school.

“Tayside Contracts has no intention of permanently removing the resources from the two established crossings.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “The lights at the school side were put out of operation due to damage sustained by a road collision and specialist contractors are working to install a new set as soon as possible.

“We would ask families to show extra caution in the meantime.”