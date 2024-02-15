Dundee council halts removal of 200+ hanging basket brackets after business backlash

The council has paused its plan to remove more than 200 hanging basket brackets from Dundee city centre after criticism from business owners.

Shopkeepers on Old Hawkhill watched in confusion as a blacksmith began removing the items from the exterior of their premises on Monday.

Dundee City Council said the move was part of the Take Pride in Your City campaign.

The Tinsmith bar was among the venues where the brackets were removed, before the business asked for them to be returned.

‘No warning’ that hanging basket brackets would be removed

Gerry Mooney, operations director for the pub, questioned the lack of consultation and the outlay for removing the brackets.

He said: “We are all for improving the area and the city as a whole.

“However, I fail to see how removing hanging basket brackets goes any way to achieving this.

“There were no letters or warning that they were about to remove them.

“We always have flowers in the baskets heading into the spring and summer months.

“After the blacksmith removed the brackets, we were left with massive holes on the exterior walls.

“This would have meant the pub would need to be repainted.

“We were told they were planning on removing 200-plus brackets in the wider community.

“Thankfully the worker was happy to restore them – we weren’t the only business unhappy about the move.

“How much has this cost for these works to take place?”

‘Street clutter’ decision made at Dundee City Council meeting

Councillor Fraser Macpherson (Lib Dem) confirmed the proposal to remove the brackets had been temporarily suspended.

He said: “The Take Pride in Your City campaign has done some good work in our local communities.

“Moves like this undermine the positive improvements, it’s a complete waste of financial resources.

“I was aware of a separate complaint from another premises regarding this.

“I cannot see why hanging basket brackets are street clutter.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the plan to remove the items was approved last month.

He said: “As part of the Take Pride in Your City campaign, various improvement works are taking place in the city centre area to street furniture, with the aim of reducing clutter and improving aesthetics.

“The plans were approved by the council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee in January of this year.

“The project ties in with a city centre clean-up initiative led by the council, involving local business and residents.

“The three-day focused effort, taking place on 20th-22nd February, aims to improve the city centre public realm.”