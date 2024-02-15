Dundee council halts removal of 200+ hanging basket brackets after business backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee council halts removal of 200+ hanging basket brackets after business backlash

The intention was to reduce street clutter.

By James Simpson
The Tinsmith, Dundee
The picture on the left shows the Tinsmith after the hanging basket was removed. Image: Tinsmith

The council has paused its plan to remove more than 200 hanging basket brackets from Dundee city centre after criticism from business owners.

Shopkeepers on Old Hawkhill watched in confusion as a blacksmith began removing the items from the exterior of their premises on Monday.

Dundee City Council said the move was part of the Take Pride in Your City campaign.

The Tinsmith baskets in full bloom at Old Hawkhill.

The Tinsmith bar was among the venues where the brackets were removed, before the business asked for them to be returned.

‘No warning’ that hanging basket brackets would be removed

Gerry Mooney, operations director for the pub, questioned the lack of consultation and the outlay for removing the brackets.

He said: “We are all for improving the area and the city as a whole.

“However, I fail to see how removing hanging basket brackets goes any way to achieving this.

“There were no letters or warning that they were about to remove them.

“We always have flowers in the baskets heading into the spring and summer months.

“After the blacksmith removed the brackets, we were left with massive holes on the exterior walls.

“This would have meant the pub would need to be repainted.

“We were told they were planning on removing 200-plus brackets in the wider community.

“Thankfully the worker was happy to restore them – we weren’t the only business unhappy about the move.

“How much has this cost for these works to take place?”

parking charges west end dundee
West End councillor Fraser Macpherson

‘Street clutter’ decision made at Dundee City Council meeting

Councillor Fraser Macpherson (Lib Dem) confirmed the proposal to remove the brackets had been temporarily suspended.

He said: “The Take Pride in Your City campaign has done some good work in our local communities.

“Moves like this undermine the positive improvements, it’s a complete waste of financial resources.

“I was aware of a separate complaint from another premises regarding this.

“I cannot see why hanging basket brackets are street clutter.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said the plan to remove the items was approved last month.

He said: “As part of the Take Pride in Your City campaign, various improvement works are taking place in the city centre area to street furniture, with the aim of reducing clutter and improving aesthetics.

“The plans were approved by the council’s fair work, economic growth and infrastructure committee in January of this year.

“The project ties in with a city centre clean-up initiative led by the council, involving local business and residents.

“The three-day focused effort, taking place on 20th-22nd February, aims to improve the city centre public realm.”

