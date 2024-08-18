Man, 18, charged in connection with Glenrothes robbery

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Glenrothes.

Police were called to the Canmore Road area of the town shortly before 5pm on Saturday.

Videos posted to social media show multiple officers near the bus station appearing to chase down a suspect.

A number of police vehicles were also seen at the incident.

Police have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court at a later date.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Saturday to a report of a robbery in the Canmore Road area of Glenrothes.

“Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”