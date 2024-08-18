Fife Man, 18, charged in connection with Glenrothes robbery Police were called to the Canmore Road area of the town shortly before 5pm on Saturday. By Laura Devlin August 18 2024, 4:45pm August 18 2024, 4:45pm Share Man, 18, charged in connection with Glenrothes robbery Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5061744/man-charged-connection-glenrothes-robbery/ Copy Link 0 comment Police at the scene. Image: fifejammerlocations.com. An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with an alleged robbery in Glenrothes. Police were called to the Canmore Road area of the town shortly before 5pm on Saturday. Videos posted to social media show multiple officers near the bus station appearing to chase down a suspect. A number of police vehicles were also seen at the incident. Multiple police vehicles attended. ~Image: fifejammerlocations.com. Police have now confirmed a man has been charged in connection with the incident and will appear in court at a later date. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 4.45pm on Saturday to a report of a robbery in the Canmore Road area of Glenrothes. “Officers attended and an 18-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection. He was released on an undertaking to appear in court on a later date.”
