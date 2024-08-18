Jim Goodwin hails ‘outstanding’ Dundee United ace as Tangerines book place in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Jim Goodwin has lauded “outstanding” Kevin Holt after the Dundee United ace turned in a terrific showing in the heart of midfield against St Mirren.

With Vicko Sevelj suspended, and both Richard Odada and Ross Docherty only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench, Holt was deployed in the engine room alongside Craig Sibbald.

And the former Partick Thistle and Dundee defender was a tireless presence, snapping into challenges, winning tackles and circulating possession with intelligence as part of a gutsy team performance.

Progression to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final was ensured by Ross Graham’s first-half header.

“I asked Kevin Holt to play as a defensive midfielder and give the back three a bit of insurance, and I thought Kev was outstanding,” said Goodwin. “A lot of people might have been scratching their heads before the game!

“But he won pretty much every aerial duel, physical battles and picked up so many second balls. He just fed the ball to (Craig) Sibbald, (David) Babunski, (Will) Ferry and (Luca) Stephenson.

“Kev definitely deserves a special mention. He was extremely disciplined and played a huge part in us getting that clean sheet.

“It’s not a position I’ve seen Holty play before but I had a good conversation with him yesterday. He’s such a team player and he didn’t make any bones about it.

“Thankfully it paid off. Had it not, I might have been getting lambasted!”

Graham opens the scoring

Despite a hectic week of action and travel due to their European exit against Brann in Bergen, St Mirren were first to threaten. Alex Iacovitti forced a fine low stop from Jack Walton after a deep delivery was only half-cleared.

However, United grew into the game and proved to be a constant attacking threat – particularly from whipped crosses and Graham’s long, flat throw-ins; one of which bizarrely hit the bar.

Buddies keeper Ellery Balcombe flapped at a Graham cross, allowing David Babunski to get a shot away. The Macedonian’s effort was blocked but, from the follow-up, Sibbald rattled the bar with a curling drive.

It would prove a temporary reprieve, with Graham heading home a superb corner-kick by the excellent Will Ferry, with Balcombe once again grasping at thin air.

United had a decent chance to double their advantage as half-time approached, with Kristijan Trapanovski and Ferry linking up on the left before the latter found Luca Stephenson at the back-post.

But the Liverpool kid’s low drive was saved by Balcombe.

Holding firm

Oisin Smyth lashed a free kick wastefully over the bar from 20 yards as the visitors sought to restore parity after the break.

Olutoyosi Olusanya was a constant threat – but had clearly been identified as such.

Every time the live-wire attacker burst forward, there were numerous men in tangerine ready to halt him, by fair means or foul. He was also booked for simulation.

And it was United who crafted the best opportunity of the second period.

Trapanovski found a sumptuous through-ball to substitute Louis Moult, who cut inside Iacovitti before rattling the underside of the crossbar. Babunski’s rebound was blocked on the line.

“I thought we showed great resilience through the course of the game,” said Goodwin.

“Jack had one save (from Iacovitti) in the first half, but other than that, he’s not had much to do. We’ve hit the bar a couple of times.

“All in all, I think we deserved to progress.”

Docherty makes long-awaited return

Docherty entered the fray to replace Babunski, making his first competitive appearance of the season following a slight calf strain.

Just eight days on from shipping a 95th-minute leveller against Ross County, the Arabs had their hearts in mouths once again when a close-range Jaden Brown shot drifted inches wide of the post via a slight deflection.

Goodwin added: “It was great to get Doc back out there. We’ve been very patient with the rehab after bringing him back maybe too soon on previous occasions.

“So, we’re being fair to him so that when Doc is back, he’s back for a considerable period of time. He was a really calming influence when he did get out there.”