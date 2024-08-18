Jim Goodwin hails ‘outstanding’ Dundee United ace as Tangerines book place in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jim Goodwin hails ‘outstanding’ Dundee United ace as Tangerines book place in Premier Sports Cup quarter-final

Goodwin reserved special praise for United's Mr Versatile, Kevin Holt.

Jim Goodwin guided his Dundee United side to a fine win
Goodwin guided his side to a fine win. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin has lauded “outstanding” Kevin Holt after the Dundee United ace turned in a terrific showing in the heart of midfield against St Mirren.

With Vicko Sevelj suspended, and both Richard Odada and Ross Docherty only deemed fit enough for a place on the bench, Holt was deployed in the engine room alongside Craig Sibbald.

And the former Partick Thistle and Dundee defender was a tireless presence, snapping into challenges, winning tackles and circulating possession with intelligence as part of a gutsy team performance.

Progression to the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final was ensured by Ross Graham’s first-half header. 

Dundee United fought for everything in a gutsy victory
United fought for everything in a gutsy victory. Image: SNS

“I asked Kevin Holt to play as a defensive midfielder and give the back three a bit of insurance, and I thought Kev was outstanding,” said Goodwin. “A lot of people might have been scratching their heads before the game!

“But he won pretty much every aerial duel, physical battles and picked up so many second balls. He just fed the ball to (Craig) Sibbald, (David) Babunski, (Will) Ferry and (Luca) Stephenson.

“Kev definitely deserves a special mention. He was extremely disciplined and played a huge part in us getting that clean sheet.

“It’s not a position I’ve seen Holty play before but I had a good conversation with him yesterday. He’s such a team player and he didn’t make any bones about it.

“Thankfully it paid off. Had it not, I might have been getting lambasted!”

Luca Stephenson was handed an immediate debut for Dundee United
Luca Stephenson was handed an immediate debut for United. Image: SNS

Graham opens the scoring

Despite a hectic week of action and travel due to their European exit against Brann in Bergen, St Mirren were first to threaten. Alex Iacovitti forced a fine low stop from Jack Walton after a deep delivery was only half-cleared.

However, United grew into the game and proved to be a constant attacking threat – particularly from whipped crosses and Graham’s long, flat throw-ins; one of which bizarrely hit the bar.

Buddies keeper Ellery Balcombe flapped at a Graham cross, allowing David Babunski to get a shot away. The Macedonian’s effort was blocked but, from the follow-up, Sibbald rattled the bar with a curling drive.

It would prove a temporary reprieve, with Graham heading home a superb corner-kick by the excellent Will Ferry, with Balcombe once again grasping at thin air.

Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his Dundee United teammates
Ross Graham takes the acclaim of his Dundee United teammates. Image: SNS

United had a decent chance to double their advantage as half-time approached, with Kristijan Trapanovski and Ferry linking up on the left before the latter found Luca Stephenson at the back-post.

But the Liverpool kid’s low drive was saved by Balcombe.

Holding firm

Oisin Smyth lashed a free kick wastefully over the bar from 20 yards as the visitors sought to restore parity after the break.

Louis Moult shapes to rattle the bar for the hosts
Louis Moult shapes to rattle the bar for the hosts. Image: SNS

Olutoyosi Olusanya was a constant threat – but had clearly been identified as such.

Every time the live-wire attacker burst forward, there were numerous men in tangerine ready to halt him, by fair means or foul. He was also booked for simulation.

And it was United who crafted the best opportunity of the second period.

Trapanovski found a sumptuous through-ball to substitute Louis Moult, who cut inside Iacovitti before rattling the underside of the crossbar. Babunski’s rebound was blocked on the line.

“I thought we showed great resilience through the course of the game,” said Goodwin.

“Jack had one save (from Iacovitti) in the first half, but other than that, he’s not had much to do. We’ve hit the bar a couple of times.

“All in all, I think we deserved to progress.”

Docherty makes long-awaited return

A welcome return for Dunde United captain Ross Docherty
A welcome return for United captain Ross Docherty. Image: SNS

Docherty entered the fray to replace Babunski, making his first competitive appearance of the season following a slight calf strain.

Just eight days on from shipping a 95th-minute leveller against Ross County, the Arabs had their hearts in mouths once again when a close-range Jaden Brown shot drifted inches wide of the post via a slight deflection.

Goodwin added: “It was great to get Doc back out there. We’ve been very patient with the rehab after bringing him back maybe too soon on previous occasions.

“So, we’re being fair to him so that when Doc is back, he’s back for a considerable period of time. He was a really calming influence when he did get out there.”

Conversation