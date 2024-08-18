Dundee and Dundee United discover last 8 Premier Sports Cup opponents

Dundee and Dundee United have discovered their League Cup quarter-final opponents.

The draw took place following Celtic’s home victory over Hibernian with both city clubs in the hat for the last eight.

Dundee booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 thumping of Airdrieonians on Saturday.

The victory brought the Dee goal tally up to 29 in their first seven matches as they enjoy their best start to a top-flight season in more than 50 years.

United joined them in the final stages of the competition on Sunday with a hard-fought victory over St Mirren.

Ross Graham’s first-half header knocked the Buddies out of their second cup competition in the space of three days after their defeat in the UEFA Conference League.

The Tangerines were one of the first two teams drawn out as they face a trip to top-flight Motherwell.

The two sides earned Sunday victories with the Steelmen defeating Kilmarnock after extra-time.

Dundee, meanwhile, will be heading to Hampden in the last eight after being drawn away to Rangers.

That’s after the Gers saw off St Johnstone in a controversial victory on Saturday.

Draw in full:

Motherwell v Dundee United

Aberdeen v The Spartans

Rangers v Dundee

Celtic v Falkirk

The matches will be played across the weekend of September 21/22.