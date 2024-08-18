Dundee and Dundee United discover last 8 Premier Sports Cup opponents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee and Dundee United discover last 8 Premier Sports Cup opponents

The two rivals picked up big wins over the weekend.

By George Cran
Ross Graham (left) scored the winner as Dundee United moved into the last eight while Jordan McGhee was on target for Dundee against Airdrieonians.
Ross Graham (left) scored the winner as Dundee United moved into the last eight while Jordan McGhee was on target for Dundee against Airdrieonians.

Dundee and Dundee United have discovered their League Cup quarter-final opponents.

The draw took place following Celtic’s home victory over Hibernian with both city clubs in the hat for the last eight.

Dundee booked their place in the quarter-finals with a 6-1 thumping of Airdrieonians on Saturday.

Seb Palmer-Houlden opened the scoring. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
Dundee were too strong for Airdrieonians. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

The victory brought the Dee goal tally up to 29 in their first seven matches as they enjoy their best start to a top-flight season in more than 50 years.

United joined them in the final stages of the competition on Sunday with a hard-fought victory over St Mirren.

Ross Graham’s first-half header knocked the Buddies out of their second cup competition in the space of three days after their defeat in the UEFA Conference League.

Ross Graham was the Dundee United cup hero against St Mirren. Image: SNS

The Tangerines were one of the first two teams drawn out as they face a trip to top-flight Motherwell.

The two sides earned Sunday victories with the Steelmen defeating Kilmarnock after extra-time.

Dundee, meanwhile, will be heading to Hampden in the last eight after being drawn away to Rangers.

That’s after the Gers saw off St Johnstone in a controversial victory on Saturday.

Draw in full:

Motherwell v Dundee United

Aberdeen v The Spartans

Rangers v Dundee

Celtic v Falkirk

The matches will be played across the weekend of September 21/22.

