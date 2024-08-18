John Swinney blasted by Alex Salmond in row over Israeli diplomat meeting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Swinney blasted by Alex Salmond in row over Israeli diplomat meeting

The ex-first minister said the Scottish Government’s “level of numptieness is staggering”.

By Andy Philip
John Swinney (second left) and Alex Salmond during Thursday's FMQs.
John Swinney (second left) and Alex Salmond during Thursday's FMQs.

Former first minister Alex Salmond claims John Swinney is “protecting number one” in a damaging row over a Scottish Government meeting with Israeli diplomats.

Mr Salmond ridiculed the response to the fall-out since it emerged government minister Angus Robertson had been sent to meet Israeli deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky.

Ms Grudsky had posted a warm message afterwards on future cooperation and the need to bring home Israeli hostages.

The meeting was criticised by senior SNP figures including former government minister Kevin Stewart.

SNP’s John Mason suspended

By Saturday, SNP backbencher John Mason, who had also met the deputy ambassador, was suspended from the party for comments rejecting claims of genocide in Gaza.

“If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed 10 times as many,” he stated, leading to a furious backlash inside the party.

SNP minister Angus Robertson met Israeli deputy ambassador to the UK Daniela Grudsky. Image supplied.

On Sunday, the heat was turned up on Mr Swinney for his role in allowing the meeting to go ahead.

Mr Salmond criticised the government’s defence of “protocol” in sending Mr Robertson.

“The level of numptieness is staggering,” he claimed.

“The mindset of Swinney Government is that in current Gaza circumstances ‘protocol’ is all important.”

Alex Salmond (right) and John Swinney worked closely for years in government.

He added: “The real issue with the SNP is not just Robertson nor Mason but Swinney, who would have to sack himself.

“After covering up for so long for so many, the FM is busy protecting No 1.”

SNP react to ‘flippant’ remark

It comes the day after an SNP spokesperson confirmed Mr Mason had lost the party whip.

“To flippantly dismiss the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians is completely unacceptable,” the party said.

“There can be no room in the SNP for this kind of intolerance.”

The Palestinian death toll from ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to nearly 40,000, the Gaza-based health authorities say. Image: Xinhua/Shutterstock.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The deputy ambassador originally requested meetings with several ministers, including the first minister.

“It is not customary protocol for a first minister to engage with diplomats at the level of deputy ambassador.

“The Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs represents all portfolios externally and sees diplomats as a core function of his role – as such, he undertook this meeting.”

Conversation