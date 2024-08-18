John Swinney blasted by Alex Salmond in row over Israeli diplomat meeting

Former first minister Alex Salmond claims John Swinney is “protecting number one” in a damaging row over a Scottish Government meeting with Israeli diplomats.

Mr Salmond ridiculed the response to the fall-out since it emerged government minister Angus Robertson had been sent to meet Israeli deputy ambassador Daniela Grudsky.

Ms Grudsky had posted a warm message afterwards on future cooperation and the need to bring home Israeli hostages.

The meeting was criticised by senior SNP figures including former government minister Kevin Stewart.

SNP’s John Mason suspended

By Saturday, SNP backbencher John Mason, who had also met the deputy ambassador, was suspended from the party for comments rejecting claims of genocide in Gaza.

“If Israel wanted to commit genocide, they would have killed 10 times as many,” he stated, leading to a furious backlash inside the party.

On Sunday, the heat was turned up on Mr Swinney for his role in allowing the meeting to go ahead.

Mr Salmond criticised the government’s defence of “protocol” in sending Mr Robertson.

“The level of numptieness is staggering,” he claimed.

“The mindset of Swinney Government is that in current Gaza circumstances ‘protocol’ is all important.”

He added: “The real issue with the SNP is not just Robertson nor Mason but Swinney, who would have to sack himself.

“After covering up for so long for so many, the FM is busy protecting No 1.”

SNP react to ‘flippant’ remark

It comes the day after an SNP spokesperson confirmed Mr Mason had lost the party whip.

“To flippantly dismiss the death of more than 40,000 Palestinians is completely unacceptable,” the party said.

“There can be no room in the SNP for this kind of intolerance.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “The deputy ambassador originally requested meetings with several ministers, including the first minister.

“It is not customary protocol for a first minister to engage with diplomats at the level of deputy ambassador.

“The Cabinet Secretary for External Affairs represents all portfolios externally and sees diplomats as a core function of his role – as such, he undertook this meeting.”