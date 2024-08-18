Best pictures as Crieff Highland Gathering draws crowds to Perthshire town

Thousands of people converged on Crieff’s Market Park for the 2024 Highland Gathering.

Visitors flocked from near and far to enjoy the full programme of events, including running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights, light field competitions and the tug o’ war.

The gathering also featured piping performances throughout the day, including the salute to the chieftain and the customary massed pipe bands finale.

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, from Charleston, South Carolina, even hotfooted it to Crieff from the Edinburgh Military Tattoo, where they are representing the US this year.

This year’s chieftain was retired local teacher Ronald Clark, a renowned piping instructor and judge.

Norman O’Neill, chairman of Crieff Highland Gathering, said: “The gathering is always a momentous day for Crieff, and it is rightly regarded as the premier Highland Games event in the calendar.

“We are delighted at the musical talent we have attracted and the wide range of competitors too, some of whom who have travelled considerable distances to be here.”

Here are some of the best photos from this year’s Crieff Highland Gathering.