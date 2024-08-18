Best pictures as Crieff Highland Gathering draws crowds to Perthshire town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as Crieff Highland Gathering draws crowds to Perthshire town

The annual Highland games is a highlight of the Crieff calendar

Comrie Pipe Band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Comrie Pipe Band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Morag Lindsay & stevemacdougall

Thousands of people converged on Crieff’s Market Park for the 2024 Highland Gathering.

Visitors flocked from near and far to enjoy the full programme of events, including running, cycling, Highland dancing, heavyweights, light field competitions and the tug o’ war.

The gathering also featured piping performances throughout the day, including the salute to the chieftain and the customary massed pipe bands finale.

The Citadel Regimental Band and Pipes, from Charleston, South Carolina, even hotfooted it to Crieff from the Edinburgh Military Tattoo, where they are representing the US this year.

This year’s chieftain was retired local teacher Ronald Clark, a renowned piping instructor and judge.

Norman O’Neill, chairman of Crieff Highland Gathering, said: “The gathering is always a momentous day for Crieff, and it is rightly regarded as the premier Highland Games event in the calendar.

“We are delighted at the musical talent we have attracted and the wide range of competitors too, some of whom who have travelled considerable distances to be here.”

Here are some of the best photos from this year’s Crieff Highland Gathering.

Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kieran Halliday from Glasgow during the long jump.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Scottish Champion long jumper Allan Hamilton from Edinburgh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A competitor giving it their all. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Daniel Docherty from Clydebank during the long jump. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craig Tindle from Berwick during long jump. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at Crieff Highland Gathering. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
And they’re off! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Primary Schools Relay event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A great handover. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
800m Youths event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Open 90m. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
The sun was shining in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Comrie Pipe Band. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Comrie Pipe Band provided some good entertainment. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Hundreds came out for the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Moffat Builders Tug of War team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Highland Perthshire Tug of War team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson from Callander during the weight for distance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craig Wimslow from Dumbarton during the shot put. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sailors hornpipe. 315 is Sophie Strachan (from Forfar), 317 is Cadi Hughes (from Ayr) and 530 is Freya Pickles (from Dollar). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Spectators were seen having a fun time. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stuart Anderson from Callander during the hammer throw. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
James Dawkins from Aboyne during the shot put. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Kyle Randalls from Grangemouth during the shot put. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
800 Metre Cycle final.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
800 Metre Cycle final. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
David Colthart from Blair Atholl during the shot put. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

More from Perth & Kinross

Ewan McGregor alongside his brother Colin at Crieff Highland Gathering.
Ewan McGregor makes star appearance at Crieff Highland Gathering
Left is kilted Councillor Andy Chan who helped to organise the event and Echo Zhu who's visiting from Qingdao, Kiautschou Bay in China. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Perth Mela Festival 2024
Ruby (aged 1, Bichon Frisé) with owners Eunice Phillips, Rhys Phillips and Isabella Phillips from Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Perthshire dog rescue charity celebrates Scrufts
Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Man, 22, charged in connection with assault on St Johnstone employee before Rangers clash
Lindsay Smith
Drunken thug caused chaos in Perth pub then smashed up car
Fly-tipping near Lochton on the C405 two miles north of Abernyte, towards Coupar Angus.
Carse of Gowrie fly-tipper labelled 'scourge on society'
eneral Wade's Bridge crosses the River Tay at Aberfeldy, Perthshire.
Police probe after man's body found in River Tay in Aberfeldy
Stefan Weinrich lying on the road following the crash.
Tourist relives moment he cheated death in horror motorbike crash on A93 in Perthshire
Paul Lappin
Perth hoaxer jailed after police van tantrum brought A90 traffic to a standstill
Mabel and Eddie Hartley smiling at one another in garden
Love, tolerance and knowing when to run: Perth 70th wedding anniversary couple share formula…

Conversation