St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith fears nothing has changed with Scottish football refereeing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith fears nothing has changed with Scottish football refereeing

The Perth club were at the centre of another big controversy during Saturday's Premier Sports Cup defeat to Rangers.

By Eric Nicolson
Matt Smith (right) tries to state his case to referee, Matthew McDermid.
Matt Smith (right) tries to state his case to referee, Matthew McDermid. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone midfielder Matt Smith had hoped that a brighter era of officiating in Scottish football was in the offing.

But Saturday’s Hampden Park experience has left him fearing nothing has changed.

Saints suffered some cruel VAR blows over the course of last season.

Smith believes another has been added to the list early in the 2024/24 campaign after a disallowed Cyriel Dessers goal was overturned when referee Matthew MacDermid was sent to his pitch-side monitor an hour into the last-16 Premier Sports Cup clash.

This time, though, the Perth side also had an extra layer of anger added on, with MacDermid’s actions in the heat of the action leading them to believe he had awarded a foul before the Rangers forward had scored his first goal in the Ibrox club’s 2-0 victory.

“Did I hear the referee’s whistle?” said Smith. “Well, I thought I did and obviously the gesture was that he was about to give a foul.

“I saw that he obviously was putting his arm up to give us a foul and then I thought there was a whistle blown before the ball had gone into the net.

Cyriel Dessers scores.
Cyriel Dessers scores. Image: Shutterstock.

“I thought I heard that.

“Did he blow twice? That’s what we thought.

“We had a little discussion in the dressing room and that’s what it felt like.

“He spoke to the captain and the captain said he heard a whistle too.

“But the referee said he didn’t blow his whistle so I don’t really know where we can go from that.

“If a ref’s got his arms in the air and pointing as if he’s about to give a foul to us, I think that’s an indication that he thinks it’s a foul.

“He’s obviously then waited for them to score, so I don’t know.

“He put his arm out twice.

“So it looked like he was just about to blow but didn’t blow.

“So it’s a confusing situation to be in as a player because you’re looking at the ref, the ref’s putting his arms in the air, not blowing his whistle.

“We haven’t had that before.”

‘Don’t want to talk’

The Welsh international added: “It’s frustrating because we have these meetings before the season about how there are going to be more discussions about the decisions.

“I tried to speak to the ref and got yellow carded.

“We tried to speak to the linesman too but they don’t want to talk to you.

“I don’t know what was going on so it’s just frustrating.

“The referee and decisions are going to be made quicker and sharper, but it’s taken three games and here we are.

“We’ve worked so hard for 60 minutes and it’s meant to be clear and obvious.

“I’ve watched it back and I still think it’s a foul on our player – I can’t get my head around it.

“I still don’t get VAR.

Referee Matthew MacDermid.
Referee Matthew MacDermid. Image: SNS.

“We have meetings before a season talking about decisions are going to be made better and more realistic to a game.

“But that’s not what clear and obvious is in my eyes anyway.

“It would obviously help everyone if there was that dialogue between players and linesmen.

“Going forward it would clear up a bit of confusion.

“You speak at the start of the season, they didn’t want crowding and I understand that.

“But as a referee, you surely want to communicate with players for a reason.

“Explain why they’ve given a goal.”

Positives

Josh Rae made several good saves in the contest but twice Adama Sidibeh came close to scoring – hitting the post at 0-0 and squandering a glorious opportunity to equalise from close range in injury time.

Matt Smith tracks Rangers' Rabbi Matondo.
Matt Smith tracks Rangers’ Rabbi Matondo. Image: SNS.

“We had chances in the game,” said Smith. “And when you play against the Old Firm, you have to ride your luck a little bit at times.

“I thought we did that up until their first goal but then as soon as that goes in, it changes the game.

“It’s frustrating but I think the lads can take positives and we’ve got to focus on the next game to just keep the positive momentum.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Police forming a barrier outside Hampden after a fan incident before the Rangers v St Johnstone game.
Man, 22, charged in connection with assault on St Johnstone employee before Rangers clash
The St Johnstone players were furious that Rangers' opening goal was given.
3 St Johnstone talking points as player faith in Scottish football officiating is further…
St Johnstone manager, Craig Levein.
Craig Levein: St Johnstone players convinced they heard referee whistle as controversy dominates Rangers…
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron, is hoping to write a new chapter of cup success at McDiarmid Park.
Kyle Cameron says St Johnstone cup triumphs are an inspiration to current squad
St Johnstone need to replace Ryan Esson, while Fran Franczak may not go out on loan.
Craig Levein on hunt for goalie coach again as St Johnstone boss gives Fran…
Andre Raymond (right) is following on from Jason Scotland as a St Johnstone fans' favourite.
St Johnstone face Rangers in League Cup as echoes of the past tease a…
Matt Smith has been an early season star for St Johnstone.
Matt Smith: St Johnstone boss Craig Levein explains why midfielder 'hit a brick wall'…
Aaron Essel in action against Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone star Aaron Essel impresses Craig Levein with brain and brawn
St Johnstone academy boss Alistair Stevenson watches as teen prospect Callan Hamill signs his new contract. Image: Graeme Hart/PPA
St Johnstone youth chief reveals development plan for Callan Hamill as teen Arsenal target…
Benji Kimpioka is congratulated after scoring his penalty.
Craig Levein: Taking penalty was sign of St Johnstone star Benji Kimpioka's soaring confidence

Conversation