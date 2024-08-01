EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University rector stripped of powers after accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University rector stripped of powers after accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

Stella Maris will no longer head the university’s governing body following a major backlash to her controversial remarks.

By Justin Bowie
Stella Maris, the St Andrews University rector.
The rector of St Andrews University has been stripped of her senior powers following a backlash to her accusations Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

Stella Maris was removed from the historic institution’s governing body over claims she breached her role’s responsibilities and made some students “fear for their safety”.

In an unprecedented move, she will no longer sit as the president of the university’s court for refusing to accept the findings of an independent investigation.

But Ms Maris – who became rector in October 2023 – will officially remain in post as rector for another two years as there is no mechanism to remove her.

Her remarks about the conflict between Israel and Hamas came one month after she took up the university’s most senior elected post.

In a message to thousands of students, Ms Maris claimed Israeli forces had carried out weeks of “genocidal attacks” in Gaza.

st andrews sexual misconduct
St Andrews University.

She said Palestinians had suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment” after the conflict escalated.

Ms Maris also condemned the actions of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group who killed more than 1,000 Israelis during attacks on October 7.

She said: “It is also crucial to acknowledge and denounce the actions by Hamas that qualify as war crimes, notably the taking of hostages and deliberately targeting civilians, which I have and continue to do.”

‘Poor judgement’

The investigation into her comments – carried out by Lady Ross, then Morag Ross KC – found she had exercised “poor judgment”, warning her words could potentially encourage anti-Semitic behaviour.

It also claimed she had “inflamed tensions” among students at the university with subsequent comments.

Speaking at the time, Ms Maris told the BBC she had received “a lot of backlash” after her controversial remarks.

She added: “I’ve had racist comments as a result and have been accused of antisemitism, which I reject.

“I don’t intend on retracting my statement or resigning.”

St Andrews University Principal, Sally Mapstone. Kris Miller/DC Thomson.

The university court is the institution’s overall governing body, including all aspects of strategic planning and finances.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, Principal of the University of St Andrews, said: “We can disagree passionately on the most difficult issues, but it should always be with courtesy and respect for those whose views may differ from our own.

“In large part, our community in St Andrews has responded to this terrible conflict and the abhorrent loss of innocent civilian life with strong, reasoned argument and commitment, but always consideration for the effects of their actions on others, and our students in particular, deserve significant recognition for that.

“I believe that we can all learn from what has happened over the past few months, and that the values of listening, tolerance and respect will become even more important to our University community.”

Ray Perman, chair of university court said: “After extensive attempts at dialogue over three months, we have unfortunately now reached the point where university court has concluded that she is in serious and persistent breach of her responsibilities.”

The university says it provided regular support to Ms Maris during the dispute.

