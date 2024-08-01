EXCLUSIVE: St Andrews University rector stripped of powers after accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza

The rector of St Andrews University has been stripped of her senior powers following a backlash to her accusations Israel was committing genocide in Gaza.

Stella Maris was removed from the historic institution’s governing body over claims she breached her role’s responsibilities and made some students “fear for their safety”.

In an unprecedented move, she will no longer sit as the president of the university’s court for refusing to accept the findings of an independent investigation.

But Ms Maris – who became rector in October 2023 – will officially remain in post as rector for another two years as there is no mechanism to remove her.

Her remarks about the conflict between Israel and Hamas came one month after she took up the university’s most senior elected post.

In a message to thousands of students, Ms Maris claimed Israeli forces had carried out weeks of “genocidal attacks” in Gaza.

She said Palestinians had suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment” after the conflict escalated.

Ms Maris also condemned the actions of Hamas, the Palestinian militant group who killed more than 1,000 Israelis during attacks on October 7.

She said: “It is also crucial to acknowledge and denounce the actions by Hamas that qualify as war crimes, notably the taking of hostages and deliberately targeting civilians, which I have and continue to do.”

‘Poor judgement’

The investigation into her comments – carried out by Lady Ross, then Morag Ross KC – found she had exercised “poor judgment”, warning her words could potentially encourage anti-Semitic behaviour.

It also claimed she had “inflamed tensions” among students at the university with subsequent comments.

Speaking at the time, Ms Maris told the BBC she had received “a lot of backlash” after her controversial remarks.

She added: “I’ve had racist comments as a result and have been accused of antisemitism, which I reject.

“I don’t intend on retracting my statement or resigning.”

The university court is the institution’s overall governing body, including all aspects of strategic planning and finances.

Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, Principal of the University of St Andrews, said: “We can disagree passionately on the most difficult issues, but it should always be with courtesy and respect for those whose views may differ from our own.

“In large part, our community in St Andrews has responded to this terrible conflict and the abhorrent loss of innocent civilian life with strong, reasoned argument and commitment, but always consideration for the effects of their actions on others, and our students in particular, deserve significant recognition for that.

“I believe that we can all learn from what has happened over the past few months, and that the values of listening, tolerance and respect will become even more important to our University community.”

Ray Perman, chair of university court said: “After extensive attempts at dialogue over three months, we have unfortunately now reached the point where university court has concluded that she is in serious and persistent breach of her responsibilities.”

The university says it provided regular support to Ms Maris during the dispute.