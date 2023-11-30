St Andrews University rector agrees to enter mediation amid row over Israel ‘genocide’ claim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Andrews University rector agrees to enter mediation amid row over Israel ‘genocide’ claim

The university has "unreservedly condemned" abuse against rector Stella Maris following her remarks last week.

By Claire Warrender
St Andrews University.
St Andrews University. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

The head of St Andrews University has “unreservedly condemned” abuse against the institution’s rector during an ongoing antisemitism row.

Dame Sally Mapstone said “racism is utterly abhorrent in all its forms” as she attempted to quell growing anger over an email sent to students by new rector Stella Maris.

Dame Sally Mapstone leads students at a St Andrews University graduation ceremony on Wednesday.
Dame Sally Mapstone, a pictured at a graduation ceremony on Wednesday, has attempted to quell an antisemitism row. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

And while Ms Maris has stopped short of an apology, she has agreed to enter into mediation with the university in a bid to re-establish confidence.

Dame Sally said: “She and I will work together to try to restore an environment of inclusivity and respect.”

The rector is facing calls to apologise over last week’s email, which accused Israel of genocide in Gaza.

She said Palestinians have suffered “apartheid, siege, illegal occupation and collective punishment” during the Israel-Gaza war.

Around 1,600 students, parents and alumni have since demanded she withdraw her remarks or resign just a month after taking up the role.

And The St Andrews Jewish Society has also condemned the comments as “divisive, harmful and not based on fact”.

St Andrews University rector ‘will put students interests ahead of all else’

Dame Sally said: “The rector wishes to acknowledge the distress which elements of her message have caused.

“She also wishes it to be known that she will advocate for the voices of Palestinian, Jewish, BAME and other groups of students affected directly, and indirectly, by the war and Gaza and Israel to be heard.

St Andrews University.
St Andrews University. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“I wish to acknowledge the rector’s stated commitment to put student interests ahead of all else.

“And I wish to unreservedly condemn the abuse she has received from sources outside the university in the wake of her message.

“Racism is utterly abhorrent, in all its forms.

“The rector and I intend to pursue further mediation with the aim of restoring confidence amongst all in our community that St Andrews is a place in which all should feel safe, heard and supported.”

The principal expressed hope the move would find support across the “peace-loving, principled but inclusive community”.

University denies suppressing right to free speech

St Andrews University said at the weekend it was “dismayed” by Ms Maris’s comments.

However, it later denied it was trying to suppress her right to free speech.

Vice-principal (communications) Niall Scott said the rector’s personal views on the Gaza-Israel conflict had caused distress to a significant section of the student community.

He said her email linked to a report entitled “The Evidence Israel Killed Its Own Citizens on October 7”.

And on social media, she reposted a source alleged to have promoted antisemitic material and hate speech.

Mr Scott said this led to a very damaging but untrue perception that the rector is anti-Jewish.

And he added: “This is an issue of the duties of student representation, not freedom of speech.”

