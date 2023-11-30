Building made entirely of re-used material announced in latest Eden Project Dundee update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Building made entirely of re-used material announced in latest Eden Project Dundee update

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project, outlined more details of the £130m project.

By Gavin Harper
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project.
An artist's impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: The Eden Project.

The £130 million Eden Project in Dundee will be “transformational” for not just the city, but the whole of Scotland.

That is the view of Dundee City Council leader John Alexander, who spoke about the project at an event in the city on Wednesday.

Blair Parkin, chief experience development officer at Eden Project, was among the speakers at Scotland’s Towns Conference at the Apex City Quay Hotel.

He outlined more details of the project, which will create a visitor attraction at a former gasworks on East Dock Street.

Mr Parkin said one of the three venues will include a “unique” building made out of re-used materials.

Blair Parkin spoke about Eden Project Dundee at the event at Apex City Quay Hotel.

He described it as “the largest publicly visitable building made out of reused construction materials” in the UK, and possibly Europe.

He added: “We’re working with the construction industry and demolition industry to help us build this building entirely out of things that have come from somewhere else.”

The budget is currently estimated at £130m, which will likely rise.

Funding will come from a mixture of private and public cash. After the build, the model is for Eden Project Dundee to be self-sufficient.

Dundee ‘ideal home’ for Eden Project

Mr Parkin described the process so far as “amazing” and said the team was drawn to Dundee after initial discussions elsewhere.

He said: “We also looked more broadly than Dundee initially. The first conversations about Dundee came off the back of work we’d done in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It quickly became apparent that Dundee would be an ideal home for Eden in Scotland.”

Another artist’s impression of the proposed Eden Project Dundee. Image: Eden Project
The existing gas holder at the Eden Project site.

We previously reported the multi-million-pound project would take two years to build.

It is hoped it will open before the end of 2026.

Mr Parkin said several consultation events had taken place recently, and the plans were being refined to reflect the feedback.

“We’ve just finished seven co-creation events so it is being shaped by the people of the city,” he said.

Planning permission for the project, which is expected to create up to 250 new jobs, will be submitted imminently.

Eden Project Dundee ‘visionary’

Meanwhile, Mr Alexander described the scheme – anticipated to attract 500,000 visitors a year – as “visionary”.

He said: “Dundee is a city very much on the move.

“We have set ourselves some ambitious targets and are driving forward to create a dynamic city.

John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, praised the Eden Project plans.

“At its heart, Eden Dundee is about wellbeing, connectivity, the environment and opportunity.

“This is going to be transformational for not just Dundee, but for the whole of Scotland.

“We’re retaining parts of the original site as we tell the story of where the city was 200 years ago and where it will be in 200 years, looking through the lens of the environment, the economy and bringing it to life in an enhanced opportunity. It is quite visionary.”

