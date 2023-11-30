‘Huge privilege’ for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

‘Huge privilege’ for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth

The award-winning Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland and Once Upon a Time in Iraq documentary maker was awarded his fellowship following an event at AK Bell Library in Perth.

By Michael Alexander
James Bluemel with his RSGS honorary fellowship awarded in Perth. mage: RSGS
James Bluemel with his RSGS honorary fellowship awarded in Perth. mage: RSGS

BAFTA-winning director James Bluemel has been awarded honorary fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in Perth.

The award-winning Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland and Once Upon a Time in Iraq documentary maker received the accolade in recognition of his exceptional and compelling storytelling.

James was awarded his fellowship on Tuesday night following an event at AK Bell Library.

James Bluemel with his RSGS honorary fellowship. Image: RSGS

He was interviewed by author and broadcaster Dr Vanessa Collingridge about his critically acclaimed documentaries including Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, Once Upon a Time in Iraq, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe and Pandemic 2020.

What was James Bluemel’s reaction to receiving the RSGS award in Perth?

James said: “It’s a huge privilege to be receiving an honorary fellowship to the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

“Through my documentary films, I aim to give a voice to people who are often overlooked and unheard.

“By providing an opportunity for audiences to engage with these varied perspectives in a visceral way, the aim is for bridges of empathy and understanding to be built.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful that the RSGS has recognised the value in these testimonies of people from across the globe, who have been brave enough to share their stories with me.”

James Bluemel praised for his ‘sense of empathy’ and ‘amazing storytelling’

Presenting James with his fellowship, RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson described him as a “natural documentarian”.

He said: “His keen sense of empathy, coupled with an amazing ability for storytelling, has allowed audiences to connect with the diverse and often challenging stories he chooses to tell.

“His work is moving and intelligently told and the result is truly inspirational, and a real marker of key events in our lives.

Dr Vanessa Collingridge and James Bluemel in conversation at the RSGS event in Perth. Image: RSGS

“He has an incredible ability to capture first-hand storytelling on some of the most pertinent issues of our generation – the reality of forced migration through Exodus; the harsh brutality of war and regime change in Iraq; the personal perspectives afforded us through living through the pandemic and the intensely powerful first-hand experience of people on every side of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

“He has taken us on journeys that have not only entertained but educated, challenged our perspectives, and fostered a deeper understanding of what it is to be human.

Although each topic is difficult and can be quite dark – the storytelling is vivid, compelling and truly emotional – and the result is remarkable.”

James Bluemel’s work is ‘some of the most powerful documentary making we have’

Mr Robinson said James’ documentary making is “crammed with insight, imbued with empathy and radiates humanity”.

He added: “As Martin Luther King once said; ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness – only light can do that.

“Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.’

“James Bluemel’s work is some of the most powerful documentary making we have, because it is constructed out of light and love.”

More from TV & Film

Eilish McColgan
Big Interview: Why Dundee star Eilish McColgan wants to give young athletes a chance…
Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears is doing fine after I’m A Celeb exit, says Ant and…
Thirty-five-year-old Clark has presented various segments of the programme over the years (Ian West/PA)
Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to co-host next week’s run of This Morning
Jamie Lynn Spears has left I’m A Celebrity …. Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds (ITV/PA)
Jamie Lynn Spears leaves I’m A Celebrity early on ‘medical grounds’
The BBC is planning to make £500 million of savings (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Newsnight to be cut to 30-minute show as part of BBC’s £500m savings plan
Nella Rose rowed with Fred Sirieix on I’m A Celebrity (ITV)
Nella Rose and Fred Sirieix row on I’m A Celebrity draws almost 900 complaints
Peter Andre will present Saturday Morning Live (Ian West/PA)
Singer Peter Andre joins GB News as guest presenter
Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast (Hyperstar/Alamy Stock/PA)
Shannen Doherty to discuss cancer, relationships and Hollywood career in podcast
Jennifer Aniston urges support for Matthew Perry Foundation to ‘honour legacy’ (Ian West/PA)
Jennifer Aniston urges support for Matthew Perry Foundation to ‘honour legacy’
Bethany Joy Lenz said One Tree Hill stars supported her to leave a cult after a decade (Hyperstar/Alamy/PA)
One Tree Hill stars supported me leaving cult after a decade – Bethany Joy…

Conversation