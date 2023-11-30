‘Huge privilege’ for acclaimed director James Bluemel to receive RSGS honorary fellowship in Perth

BAFTA-winning director James Bluemel has been awarded honorary fellowship of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society in Perth.

The award-winning Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland and Once Upon a Time in Iraq documentary maker received the accolade in recognition of his exceptional and compelling storytelling.

James was awarded his fellowship on Tuesday night following an event at AK Bell Library.

He was interviewed by author and broadcaster Dr Vanessa Collingridge about his critically acclaimed documentaries including Once Upon a Time in Northern Ireland, Once Upon a Time in Iraq, Exodus: Our Journey to Europe and Pandemic 2020.

What was James Bluemel’s reaction to receiving the RSGS award in Perth?

James said: “It’s a huge privilege to be receiving an honorary fellowship to the Royal Scottish Geographical Society.

“Through my documentary films, I aim to give a voice to people who are often overlooked and unheard.

“By providing an opportunity for audiences to engage with these varied perspectives in a visceral way, the aim is for bridges of empathy and understanding to be built.

“I’m incredibly proud and grateful that the RSGS has recognised the value in these testimonies of people from across the globe, who have been brave enough to share their stories with me.”

James Bluemel praised for his ‘sense of empathy’ and ‘amazing storytelling’

Presenting James with his fellowship, RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson described him as a “natural documentarian”.

He said: “His keen sense of empathy, coupled with an amazing ability for storytelling, has allowed audiences to connect with the diverse and often challenging stories he chooses to tell.

“His work is moving and intelligently told and the result is truly inspirational, and a real marker of key events in our lives.

“He has an incredible ability to capture first-hand storytelling on some of the most pertinent issues of our generation – the reality of forced migration through Exodus; the harsh brutality of war and regime change in Iraq; the personal perspectives afforded us through living through the pandemic and the intensely powerful first-hand experience of people on every side of The Troubles in Northern Ireland.

“He has taken us on journeys that have not only entertained but educated, challenged our perspectives, and fostered a deeper understanding of what it is to be human.

Although each topic is difficult and can be quite dark – the storytelling is vivid, compelling and truly emotional – and the result is remarkable.”

James Bluemel’s work is ‘some of the most powerful documentary making we have’

Mr Robinson said James’ documentary making is “crammed with insight, imbued with empathy and radiates humanity”.

He added: “As Martin Luther King once said; ‘darkness cannot drive out darkness – only light can do that.

“Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.’

“James Bluemel’s work is some of the most powerful documentary making we have, because it is constructed out of light and love.”